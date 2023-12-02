St. Kitts Wins Big at the Viddy Awards Showcasing Excellence In Video Marketing

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts earns three prestigious awards from the renowned Viddy Awards, recognizing the destination’s outstanding video marketing efforts. The Viddy Awards, an annual competition celebrating creativity in video content, attracts participants globally to exhibit their outstanding contributions in the realm of visual storytelling.

Platinum Awards

St. Kitts’ captivating videos, highlighting its distinctive cultural experiences and awe-inspiring natural beauty, have once again proven their excellence. The destination won three coveted Platinum Awards in different categories, including:

The Art of Limin’ – St. Kitts – Platinum Award

Make Time For Love In St. Kitts – Platinum Award

A Monument to Legacy – Brimstone Hill St. Kitts – Platinum Award

These impressive wins demonstrate the ability of St. Kitts to captivate audiences with its unique blend of intriguing history, mesmerizing landscapes, and warm hospitality.

Commenting on behalf of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, CEO Ellison “Tommy” Thompson expressed his delight and pride in these accomplishments. He stated, “We are thrilled to receive these prestigious honors at the Viddy Awards. These awards reaffirm our commitment to showcasing the beauty and cultural richness of St. Kitts through engaging video content. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team and partners at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. The Authority expresses deep gratitude to the Viddy Awards and the entire team for their creative dedication, paving the way for St. Kitts to shine internationally.”

Raise the Bar in Video Marketing

With its reputation as a premier destination for discerning travelers, St. Kitts continues to inspire wanderlust through innovative and aesthetically pleasing visual content. These outstanding videos have not only raised the bar in video marketing but have also solidified St. Kitts’ position as a leading Caribbean destination.

This latest recognition adds to a series of recent awards for the Tourism Authority. The destination has recently earned a spot in AFAR’s Where to Go in 2024. They were recognized as one of the most exciting places to explore in the coming year. Additionally, St. Kitts was prominently featured in American Express Travel’s annual Trending Destinations. As result,, solidifying its status as a must-visit vacation spot.