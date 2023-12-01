St. Kitts Named Top 2024 Destination By Afar

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts Tourism is recognized as one of the most exciting places to visit in AFAR’s Where to Go in 2024, a highly-anticipated list from the award-winning travel media brand.

AFAR’s team of editors, contributors and experts selected the top destinations around the world going above and beyond to create valuable travel experiences. St. Kitts was the only Caribbean destination included, highlighting the island’s lush rainforests, sunny beaches and deep history with rum. The article also acknowledged the noteworthy Kittitian RumMaster program.

“Being recognized as one of AFAR’s most exciting destinations to visit in 2024 is a true honour for us, especially as the Caribbean destination of choice. This acknowledgment is particularly gratifying for the local community that takes pride in crafting unforgettable experiences for travelers,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “St. Kitts saw extraordinary growth and success in 2023 and we are looking forward to what the future holds for the world-class destination.”

Each of St. Kitts’ 23 miles is unique and worthy of adventure. Every day calls for its own explorations, with programs like Kittitian RumMaster where travellers are immersed into one of the island’s most celebrated cultural excursions and try their hand at crafting spiced rum. Other activities include hiking through the rain forest and Mount Liamuiga, catamaran cruises, diving and snorkeling, a UNESCO World Heritage Site – Brimstone Hill Fortress and more.

