Transformative Conversation on the Haitian Immigrant Experience

MIAMI BEACH — Join us Sunday, May 28th at 3 pm immediately following the matinee performance of Create Dangerously, written by Tony Award-nominated director Lileana Blain-Cruz based on Edwidge Danticat’s book of essays, Create Dangerously: The Immigrant Artist at Work, for a transformative conversation with key members of our community, Professor and modern day renaissance man, Yanatha Desouvre, as we unpack the Haitian immigrant experience and explore the power of creativity in the face of adversity RSVP here.

Experience a riveting journey of courage, art, and resilience with the world premiere of “Create Dangerously,” a theatrical adaptation of Edwidge Danticat’s critically acclaimed book about what it means to be an immigrant artist.

A master storyteller, Danticat’s work is a testament to the beauty of Haitian culture. Directed by the visionary Lileana Blain-Cruz, this captivating play will ignite your imagination. Plus, stir your soul as it explores the power of creativity in the face of adversity. Journeying between the mountains of Haiti, the beaches of Miami, and the skylines of New York City, this transformative story transcends borders and boundaries and celebrates the indomitable spirit of the human heart.

Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime event. Secure your seat now and dare to create dangerously.

“Lileana Blain-Cruz is a force of nature in contemporary theater”—The New York Times

“Create Dangerously is a singular achievement…A tender new book about loss and the unquenchable passion for homeland.”—The New York Times

Why Create Dangerously?

Create Dangerously is a dream come true for Miami New Drama. We have the opportunity to work side by side with Miami native, Lileana Blain-Cruz, a Tony nominated artist, hailed as the future of the American theater. From the company’s founding it was my mission to collaborate with Lileana since we were both Artistic Fellows at New York Theater Workshop. Now, we have the opportunity to do so with a spectacular artist whom we admire and adore, a Haitian Miamian and National Book Award Winner, Edwidge Danticat. Her work is piercing, unbelievable, and like open-heart surgery. Create Dangerously is a celebration ALL about the immigrant artist, an experience our company knows and feels deeply. – Michel Hausmann, Artistic Director

CONTENT ADVISORY:

This production contains flashing lights, mention of violence, and gunshot sound effects. Ages 14+ are recommended.

Desouvre was seven years old his Sunday School teacher was shot and killed. That event stuck with him. He will now honor his late Sunday school teacher with his latest script Fragmented Scars.

According to The Black List, “Fragmented Scars is a thoroughly engaging script that has real potential to succeed within the current film marketplace. For fans of IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK, DOPESICK, and MOONLIGHT, this script deals with the emotionally significant subject matter and tackles real-world issues compellingly. The writer did a great job of creating a strong leading female character that could certainly garner interest from great actresses. The story itself is well-contained and could be successfully executed within a modest budget level range, making it appealing to potential financiers.”

Author, Yanatha Desouvre

Desouvre is a best-selling Amazon.com author, professor of entrepreneurship at Miami Dade College and public speaker. His latest novella, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” pays homage to Wyclef Jean’s discography. He is also the author of the 2016 novella “To Whom Much is Given,” the first of the Goodman Chronicles series. Desouvre has been featured in various print publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Daily News, South Florida Caribbean News, Miami Herald, Miami New Times, Haitian Times, Sentinel HT, HuffPost and Black Enterprise, and on television outlets that include South Florida PBS, ABC, CBS, and NBC