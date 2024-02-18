KINGSTON, Jamaica – The first ever staging of the Mindset conference will be held from May 20–22, 2024, Monday–Wednesday, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Mindset Conference will provide a wealth of knowledge to transform the mindset for a lifetime.

According to Delroy Escoffery of D’Empire Management, the conceptualizer for the event, the idea for it was God-inspired. As he said, the gospel music industry will be more empowered through its various channels to make an even greater impact. “It will provide the necessary and precise information on how to navigate various industries, more specifically, the music, fashion, and film industries. It’s a networking hub and the answer to anyone’s dream to be a part of the creative industry,” he shared.

The event, which zones in on the three main areas of the creative industry, will, for its first staging, focus on music.

Mindset Conference Benefits

Expounding on the main benefits of the conference, Escoffery said it is intended to equip, encourage, and empower, but is not limited to creatives in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, but to anyone interested in successfully navigating the business. “Through the area of equipping, it will see individuals being prepared for an activity or a task, especially by teaching them what they need to know. They will also be provided with the requisite support to build their confidence, which is needed to survive in the industry,” he quipped.

Too often, persons in the industry do not have control over their own careers and lives, Mindset’s aim is to change all that.

Escoffery, who has had years as a manager, event coordinator, producer, and promoter in the industry before embracing Christ as his Lord and Saviour, migrated and is now living in Greenville, South Carolina, in the United States, and attends Relentless Church under the instruction of the Lord.

He could not resist the call that was placed upon him as he heeded the word he had from God.

“God said go back to Jamaica and build the industry by equipping, encouraging, and empowering the creative in the body of Christ; start with the music industry, do a conference; and then do a musical project with both international gospel artistes and Jamaican gospel artistes,” he revealed.

Having gotten the revelation, he was engaged in a discussion about the conference with Colin Watts, Chevellle Franklin’s husband and manager. They were discussing areas and names, but it wasn’t until 48 hours later that Escoffery got the inspiration to name the conference Mindset Conference, and having gotten that breakthrough, there was an instantaneous download in him with the rest of the details.

The conference will comprise a dinner, awards, workshops, panel discussions, praise and worship, concerts, and the undiluted word of God.

“I encourage my brothers and sisters to come up and support this conference; it’s not my conference; it’s our conference, powered by God,“ Escoffery shared.

Learn more about the conference here.