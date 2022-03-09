Traffic Violations in Florida that May Follow You Around for Years

A traffic ticket in Florida or anywhere across the country is a real hassle to deal with. Apart from the penalty and points on the driving record, a traffic ticket can also mean missing work or college to appear in court.

First of all, let’s talk about the Florida point system to give you some context.

If you accumulate 12 points on your license within 12 months, you are looking at an immediate license suspension for 30 days. 18 points in 18 months means a suspension for 3 months. If that wasn’t concerning enough, 24 points within 36 months would get your license suspended for three long years.

Certain traffic violations in Florida can bring you heaps of points that may follow you around for years. While attending traffic school is one great way to have a couple of points knocked off your driving record, you only get five such attempts in your lifetime.

So, it’s better to avoid these point-heavy violations than losing your sleep over the consequences.

Driving after license suspension

A driving license is a privilege given by the authorities, and it can be taken away if the driver breaks the law.

Let’s face it. You’ve been a terrible driver for the past few months and got your license suspended. But then something strikes you, and you are behind the wheel without a valid license. And voila! You have just been bumped up to the criminal offense category. Driving with a suspended license can attract at least $500 in fines and possible jail time.

Fleeing an Accident Scene

Accidents happen. But fleeing the scene is a deliberate attempt to evade legal investigation and fines, which is considered a felony if the damage caused by the fleeing driver is severe. If convicted, the driver may be looking at 5 years of jail time and $5000 in fines. No matter whose fault it was, leaving the accident scene without proper settlement should be the last thing on your mind.

DUI & DWI

The repercussions of Driving Under Influence or Driving While Intoxicated offense are severe and may follow you around for years. When stopped on a suspicion basis, the driver may have to undergo a series of sobriety tests, which include breath, blood and urine samples, to determine the intoxication levels. A DUI ticket results in license suspension, followed by an arrest. The vehicle will be impounded as well.

The penalties include community service, points on your license, hefty fines, license suspension and possible jail time. The penalties can be reduced or overturned depending on how you handle the situation based on your lawyer’s advice.

Running a Red Light

Running a red light is a fairly common traffic offense, but it can have serious consequences on your driving record if it leads to an accident at the intersection. However, if nobody was harmed in the act, you get a fair chance to contest the ticket in court. Fighting a traffic ticket is one thing and having it dismissed is a different battle that can only be won with the right people by your side. Using the WinIt app, you can let expert lawyers contest your ticket in court on your behalf.

Since traffic cameras don’t stand up in court, the lawyers can use this to your advantage and have your ticket dismissed.

Conclusion

Other traffic violations that can affect your driving record and incur enormous penalties include overspeeding, stop sign violation, reckless driving, failure to yield, seatbelt tickets and more.