Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP Promotes Jennifer E. Seipel to Partner

TAMPA – Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP (HM&B) is pleased to announce the promotion of Jennifer E. Seipel to Partner.

Jennifer E. Seipel is based in both the firm’s Tampa and Orlando offices. She joined our firm as a Senior Associate only eight months ago and has been quickly noticed for her stellar work product.

Ms. Seipel is a civil litigator with a focus on insurance defense. She has represented numerous insurance carriers in connection with first-party and third-party liability defense, property and casualty coverage litigation, insurer bad faith, admiralty and maritime law, commercial litigation, business disputes, and general civil litigation throughout the State of Florida.

Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, L.L.P. is a specialized boutique law firm practicing in the areas of admiralty and maritime, transportation, commercial litigation, hospitality law, property and casualty, insurance defense and coverage, and personal injury litigation. In addition to its practice in the United States, the firm represents clients throughout the Caribbean through its Jamaica, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Bahamas offices.