Tourism Trinidad Limited Launches Tourism Oriented Policing Program

[PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad] – On July 8th, Tourism Trinidad Limited (TTL) launched its Tourism-Oriented Policing Program (TOPS) for police, immigration, customs, and other front-line law enforcement officials in response to the critical need to ensure that visitors’ first impressions are positive and memorable upon entering our shores.

Aim of the Program

The aim of this five-day program, which successfully concluded on July 12, 2022. The program was to provide security and other port of entry representatives with the requisite knowledge, skills, and attitudes to enhance the image of Destination Trinidad. Specifically by providing a safe, secure, and enjoyable environment for our international guests. Especially while bringing an Increased awareness of their collective and individual roles within the tourism industry and its development.

Moreover, the TOPS training initiative facilitates the empowerment of our stakeholders – especially state agencies – through the provision of well-designed professional education programs to ensure the optimal contribution of the tourism industry to national economic development.

Elevating Trinidad’s Tourism

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Academy, headed by Dr. Simon Alexis, custom designed the TOPS program which is aimed at elevating the Trinidad’s tourism experience. The training included the following modules: Introduction to Tourism Oriented Policing, Customer Experience, Tourism Safety and Security, Crime Prevention Techniques, and the Law Enforcement Officer as an Ambassador.

Embracing New Approaches

Commenting on the workshop, the Chairman of Tourism Trinidad Limited, Cliff Hamilton, underscored the critical need for “all in the tourism industry to embrace new approaches to conducting business as we navigate our recovery through the COVID -19 pandemic. It is an imperative now for us to focus on memorable visitor and customer experience and increasing the value-added aspect of the tourism business. Individuals now face a vast array of travel options. The preferred option will always be one that delivers exceptional experiences at great prices”.

Tourism – Key Economic Driver

In her Opening Remarks at the workshop, Shaneil Sutherland Destination Development Manager of Tourism Trinidad explained that “Government has identified the tourism industry as a key driver to generate economic activity and diversify the national economy. We, at Tourism Trinidad, are committed to providing advanced professional education and training to ensure a high-quality travel experience for our international guests and to maintain a sustainable and viable industry.”

Additional Training

Over the next few months, Tourism Trinidad will be rolling out new skills upgrade programmes as they have identified the need to retain within the industry key talent and develop leadership capability to rejuvenate businesses for recovery and growth. Some of the upcoming training include customer care, digital skills, communications, and strategic planning and management.