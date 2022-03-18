Travel

Caribbean Airlines Resumes Flights To Fort Lauderdale From Trinidad

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 16 1 minute read
Caribbean Airlines Resumes Flights To Fort Lauderdale From Trinidad

Caribbean Airlines Resumes Flights To Fort Lauderdale From Trinidad

[Port-of-Spain]– Caribbean Airlines will resume twice weekly service between Trinidad and Fort Lauderdale, starting May 20, 2022.

The non-stop, return flights between Piarco International (POS) and Hollywood International Airport (FLL) will operate each Friday and Sunday.

The return of service to Fort Lauderdale comes just in time to facilitate Summer travel bookings. It also complements the airline’s current schedule to Miami and Orlando. The addition of this third Florida destination to the Caribbean Airlines network, gives customers more flexibility and a choice of convenient travel times between Florida and Trinidad.

FLIGHT SCHEDULE BETWEEN TRINIDAD AND FORT LAUDERDALE

Route

Flight #

Day of Week

Start Date

Dep

Arr

POS-FLL

BW480

FRI/SUN

20 MAY 2022

10:45 AM

2:50 PM

FLL-POS

BW481

FRI SUN

20 APR 2022

5:15 PM

9:00 PM

*Please note that flight schedules are subject to change.

 

  • Due to holiday weekends, flights scheduled for May 29 and Jun 19 ONLY will operate on May 30 and Jun 20 respectively*

Flights are available for sale Caribbean Airlines Mobile App, Reservations Sales and Service Centres, Ticket Offices and Travel Agents.

Also, through the airline’s website, customers can verify the entry requirements and other important travel information for any destination as well as make appointments for COVID-19 tests. Customers are asked to kindly note that travel safety protocols are in place including the mandatory wearing of face masks during check-in, while boarding and for the duration of their flight.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Air Jamaica offers last minute ticketing

July 28, 2009
Norwegian Bliss Cruise Passengers to Receive Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee

Norwegian Bliss Cruise Passengers to Receive Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee

January 9, 2020

Trinidad & Tobago’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Takes to the Runway in New York City

June 11, 2012

Honeymoon Bliss on the Beaches of Tobago

July 14, 2009
Back to top button