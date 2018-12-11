Jamaica’s Returning Residents’ Welcome Home Handbook Now Available

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Police in Jamaica are advising persons that there is in existence a Returning Residents’ Handbook, which is now available for download via the online publishing website, Issuu.

This handbook, which gives general information about resettling in Jamaica, including security information, is also available on the social media pages of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website and on the Jamaica Customs website.

Persons are encouraged click here to download and share the handbook with relatives and friends, both locally and in the diaspora.

Copies will also be made available through the JCF’s Community Safety and Security Branch.

Titled ‘Welcome Home’, the handbook came out of a meeting in July of this year that involved persons from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Police and other stakeholders.

‘Welcome Home’ was first published in September and is updated periodically as necessary.