Tourism Entertainment Academy Launches in Jamaica

Academy to Revolutionise Jamaica’s Cultural Tourism

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News
FALMOUTH, Jamaica  – Tourism Minister, Hon Edmund Bartlett has unveiled a bold and transformative initiative designed to elevate Jamaica’s cultural tourism offering — the Tourism Entertainment Academy (TEA). TEA officially launched on March 27 at the lively Artisan Village in Falmouth. It aims to change the island’s tourism by using the power of Jamaican entertainment.

Tourism Enhancement Fund

The Academy is a project that costs J$50 million. It is led by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF). The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport supports this initiative. This investment aims to improve Jamaica’s cultural tourism future.

Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett delivers the keynote address at the launch of the Tourism Entertainment Academy.

“We looked at how we could build out capacity for entertainment and sport in the tourism industry,” Minister Bartlett said during the launch ceremony. “Entertainment is such a powerful element of the experiential tourism that we provide and offer as Destination Jamaica.”

Blue Ocean Strategy

The initiative aligns with the Ministry of Tourism’s Blue Ocean Strategy, which seeks to expand cultural experiences for visitors while creating new opportunities for local talent. The hybrid academy will combine online learning, in-person mentorship, live showcases, and industry integration to prepare artistes for global success.

“This is not just another training initiative,” Bartlett emphasised. “It is a strategic intervention designed to accomplish four clear goals: professionalise and certify our entertainment practitioners, deliver high-quality performances, show strong return on investment, and develop a national blueprint for entertainment development within the tourism ecosystem.”

Growing Local Talent

The Academy will initially focus on reggae, jazz, and comedy, with the pilot programme targeting local talent from Montego Bay, Hanover, and Westmoreland. The inaugural cohort will include six comedians and 19 musicians — an 11-piece reggae band and an 8-member jazz ensemble.

The Hon. Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, also expressed her support for the initiative: “This Academy will give our musicians and comedians the training and tools they need to sharpen their skills, enhance their professionalism, and most importantly, turn their talents into sustainable careers.”

Minister Bartlett said that Montego Bay will be the first place to test the program. The plan is to expand it to other tourist areas, like Negril, Ocho Rios, and Kingston.

TEA aims to connect Jamaica’s rich creative talent with the rising need for quality entertainment in tourism. This will make entertainment a key part of the visitor experience and strengthen Brand Jamaica.

Interested participants can submit their applications through the official website at https://tef.gov.jm/tea/.

