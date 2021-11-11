Top Place to Sell Junk or Damaged Cars Online in South Florida

If you’re wondering what to do with a damaged or junked car, the answer is simple – sell it to USJunkCars.Com.

While you may not realize it, it is possible to sell an old, damaged car and retain some of your initial investment in the vehicle. However, you should always make sure that the buyer for your vehicle is trustworthy and reliable.

If you are looking for the best place to sell a junked or damaged car in South Florida, you should consider USJunkCars.com. Here’s why.

We Guarantee the Best Pricing

The first step to selling a car in any condition is setting the price. However, when you have a damaged car that you need to set the price for, there are a ton of considerations that you need to keep in mind. This includes the potential cost of repairs and considering the possibility that you will need to carry out some repairs before selling.

With us, you don’t have to worry about any of these considerations. All you need to do is give us information about your car, and we’ll handle the rest for you. We guarantee the best prices you’ll find, and we don’t argue prices – what we tell you over the phone is what you get when you turn over the car and keys to us.

We Handle Transportation

So, your car is damaged, and driving it is a challenge. As long as you live within the Junk Cars removal areas in Florida we service, you don’t need to worry. We’ll handle the pick-up for you, so you don’t have to figure out how to transport your car.

Pick-up is free, so don’t worry about losing out on money because of it. Additionally, it’s less hassle for you – you don’t have to call a tow service and figure out when they can coe and will pick up your vehicle. All you need to do is call us, and we’ll handle the rest.

Get Paid in Cash

We understand the value that cash in hand can have. With bank deposits, you often have to wait until the money transfers. Furthermore, payment by check means more steps you’ll need to complete to get your money.

Instead, we pay you in cash as soon as you turn possession of the car over to us. You get a clean driveway and cash in hand – what could be better than that?

We Service Most of South Florida

We provide service in all major cities of South Florida, such as: Miami, West Palm Beach, Miami Gardens, Hollywood, Pompano Beach, and Hialeah. And also in all other cities. See all USJunkCars.COM removal areas in Florida on the website.

If you’re looking for a trustworthy buyer for your damaged or junked car, you don’t have to look further – contact USJunkCars.com today.

We accept cars in all conditions, so no matter whether your car is burned, used, wrecked, or anything in between, we’re happy to take it off your hands. Additionally, we buy cars of all makes and models, so you don’t have to worry about being turned away because you have the wrong car!