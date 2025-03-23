Mind Food International: Emerging Leaders of Training & Development in the Caribbean

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Last year, Mind Food International decided to streamline its operations by giving up its outsourcing arm to focus on its core business offerings: leadership training & development, consultation, and recruitment.

Founded in 2013 by the husband-and-wife duo Jamar and Natassia Wright, Mind Food International has emerged as one of the leader in the industry. Their vision was to develop and empower people through daily morning inspirational messages via emails and Facebook posts.

Over time, the company has evolved into a major consultancy organization, offering leadership training & development, HR consultation, and recruitment services.

Leadership Training & Development

Mind Food International offers comprehensive leadership training programs designed to enhance the skills and capabilities of leaders at all levels. These programs focus on developing effective communication, strategic thinking, and decision-making skills, enabling leaders to drive their organizations towards success.

HR Consultation

The HR consultation services provided by Mind Food International are tailored to meet the specific needs of each organization. They offer expert advice on various HR-related matters, including employee engagement, performance management, and organizational development. Their goal is to help organizations build a strong and motivated workforce.

Recruitment Services

Mind Food International’s recruitment services are aimed at finding the right talent for organizations. They use a thorough and strategic approach to identify and attract top candidates, ensuring that organizations have the best people in place to achieve their goals.

Training & Development Collaborations in the Region

Today, Mind Food International has collaborated with some of the region’s largest organizations, including Jamaica Library Services, Registrar General Department of Jamaica, KPMG-JESS, Real Auto, Honey Bun, Biomedical, Superlative, Geddes Refrigeration, Guardsman Hospitality, and many more.

The founders emphasize the critical role that training and development play in any organization. They believe that the growth and health of an organization start from within, with its leaders and team members. Investing in the development of team members is crucial for an organization’s success.

As the team’s skills improve, the organization becomes more efficient, leading to a healthier organizational culture, increased productivity, and higher staff retention. The growth of the organization begins with the personal growth of its individuals.