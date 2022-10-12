Top Locations for Chauffeur Services in Orlando

Planning a trip to Orlando, but hate the idea of renting a car, dealing with public transport, or betting on service with rideshare? Rather than wasting time, money, and energy on unreliable service, you can utilize the top chauffeur service Orlando has to offer to get you wherever you need to go!

Benefits of Using a Chauffeur Service

Orlando is a bustling city filled with rushing drivers and confusing roads. When visiting Orlando, you are better off leaving your car at home, skipping the rental, and utilizing a chauffeur service. Not only will the price be equivalent to renting a car or booking rideshares, but you get the luxury of high-end service, well-kept schedules, and the ease of knowing you are not in charge of driving, parking, or knowing where you need to go. You simply get in, relax along the way, and arrive in style.

What are the top Orlando locations to travel to via chauffeur service? Let’s dive in!

Transportation Centers

Whether you are coming into Orlando or are heading out via the airport, port, or train station, taking a chauffeur service to and from your transportation center is one of the best decisions you can make. Not only will you be on schedule, but you can relax knowing that everything is taken care of.

Amusement Parks

Orlando is known worldwide as the city of laughter and delight due to its seemingly endless number of amusement parks. Of course, Disneyworld is at the top of the list as a place everyone must go at least once! In addition, there are Universal Studios, ICON Park, Legoland, Fun Spot America, and SeaWorld! Rather than attempting to park in one of the giant lots and being shuttled into the park, you can simply have your chauffeur service drop you at the gates and pick you up when you want to go home.

Outdoor Attractions

There are far more activities in Orlando beyond amusement parks that are worth booking a chauffeur service for. We recommend taking a ride on an airboat, saying hi to the animals at the Central Florida Zoo, smelling the flowers at the Botanical Gardens, and seeing thousands of alligators and crocodiles at Gatorland!

Indoor Activities

Let’s face it; there is a good chunk of the year, especially during the height of summer, when no one wants to be outside. Fortunately, Orlando has a wide range of indoor activities worth visiting during your trip. There is everything from practicing your swing at Drive Shack to building your own crayon at the Crayola Experience to working together with your friends at the Escape Room. There is even Dezerland Park, a multi-attraction area where kids and parents can have a ball together bowling, throwing axes, and trampolining.

Day Trips

Orland is incredible, but if you have been here a few times already, you may want to expand your perimeter and enjoy other nearby locations. For example, the Kennedy Space Center is only an hour away; Daytona Beach an hour and a half; and Fort Lauderdale just three! Whether you want to go out and back in a day or spend the night, a chauffeur service will make your trip even more memorable!