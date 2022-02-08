Top Fishing Ideas You Should Try in Florida

Florida is a beautiful state with amazing weather and open water, perfect for anyone who is a fishing enthusiast, But before jumping into it, it’s important to learn a little bit about it, where to start and how to prepare in order to have the best possible experience. So here are some top fishing ideas you should try out in Florida in order to have a good time!

Where to fish?

Florida has a lot of fishing options, it’s good to have a plan on where to go and see if the location fits your needs! It all depends on what kind of experience you want to achieve, so here are some ideas on where to fish in Florida!

Miami

Whilst many wouldn’t believe that a bustling city is a good fishing spot – think about it, there are so many beaches and open water to enjoy, so there are also great fishing spots as well. If you are into sailing, you can get a boat and head out to your fishing adventures, and come back to shore and continue partying. Miami is a city with a lot to offer, so why go out of your way to a designated location, when you can achieve everything in one palace!

Pensacola

If you are looking for a quieter town that still offers everything you need – Pensacola is just the palace for you! There is a reason why fishing in Pensacola is so fun! The fishing enthusiast will be most pleased with this as this place offers a lot of fishing options, with a couple of breathtaking beaches to choose from.

Florida Key

If you are looking for a little getaway from everything, Florida key is spread across a couple of thin islands, and about 100 miles long. There you’ll find everything you are looking for as a fishing lover since there are many fishing towns like Big Pine Key and Key West

Fort Myers

This is the many famous fishing cities in Florida, with a lot of greenery and plenty of fish to catch! Regardless of whether you are into fishing over reefs or prefer staying on the shorelines, there is something for everyone!

Gainesville

This is a perfect location for nature lovers, as you can enjoy a lot of greenery at various fishing spots that offer everything you need from the needed geat to beautiful scenery. Lake Alice, Palm Point nature park, and Orange lake are just some of the most popular locations in Gainesville, many fishing enthusiasts recommend visiting!

What kind of fish to look forward to

Since Florida is surrounded by water, therefore it has a rich, fishing life! If you are new to fishing in Florida, it can be a good idea to choose what kind of fish you are interested in the most, then you can pick the location and everything you need from equipment and other things! Here are some Florida fish worthy of your attention!

Sailfish

Probably the most recognizable saltwater fish in Florida, sailfish is an interesting kind of fish that travels in small groups or completely alone! The most striking feature is its large and prominent fin that helps with changing the pace of the swimming more easily – and it also looks cool!

Snook

Another interesting fish, that’s pretty sensitive to temperature and prefers to stay in warmer places! It’s a strong and feisty kind of fish, definitely a harder catch – but once you do it, it’s worthy of all the struggle!

Red drum

With an interesting name like that, it’s a fun fish to catch! It’s definitely on the bigger side and it resides in salt water as well as less salty water. The distinctive feature, apart from the size, is the black spot, or sometimes several black spots all over the body of the fish.

Snapper

A perfect species to fish for if you prefer offshore fishing! There are multiple types of snapper fish, most notably the red snapper with it’s recognizable red-fish scales. These fish are considered the ebay quality in all of Florida, but at some point they were almost extinct – thankfully with a little help of regulation and precaution they are back!

The legalities

If you are wondering if you can freely fish in Florida without a permit, it all depends on the place – if it’s a registered fishing spot then you can freely fish, but it all depends on the spot. But don’t be afraid, since you can easily obtain a cheap fishing license.

So regardless of whether you are just a visitor or a resident in Florida, there are a lot of things you can experience and see as a fisherman, as the state offers a variety of interesting fishing spots and species to catch!