Top Eye Health Woes in Florida and Tips for Protecting Your Sight

Visual impairment is a growing concern in the United States, with projections indicating that the number of people affected by vision loss or blindness will more than double to over 8 million by 2050, according to the National Eye Institute. Florida, in particular, has some of the highest rates of vision impairment in the country. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that approximately 3% of Floridians experience vision loss that cannot be corrected with glasses or contact lenses. Age-related eye conditions such as macular degeneration and glaucoma are among the most common causes.

Below, we explore the top eye health challenges in Florida and share practical tips for preserving your vision.

Diabetic retinopathy

As of 2023, diabetes affects roughly 1 in 10 Floridians, mirroring a nationwide epidemic that continues to grow. Diabetes impacts many aspects of health, including the eyes. One serious complication is diabetic retinopathy, a condition that damages the retina due to prolonged high blood sugar levels.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, diabetic retinopathy occurs when the small blood vessels in the retina swell, leak fluid, or close off, preventing proper blood flow. In some cases, abnormal blood vessels can grow on the retina, leading to scarring and vision loss. Symptoms may not appear until the disease has progressed, making regular eye checkups crucial for those with diabetes.

Managing your blood sugar and blood pressure is the most effective way to prevent this condition. Follow your healthcare provider’s advice on diet and medication, as maintaining stable blood sugar levels can help preserve vision and even reverse some damage. Regular visits to an eye specialist for dilated eye exams are also essential for early detection and treatment.

Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a condition that damages the optic nerve, often leading to irreversible vision loss. Without early detection, glaucoma can cause blurry vision, loss of peripheral vision, and difficulty seeing contrasts. In advanced stages, it may result in headaches, nausea, and halos around lights.

Alarmingly, research has shown that the Afro-Caribbean population in South Florida is at higher risk, with a study finding that 35.5% of individuals screened were glaucoma suspects. Since early stages often present no symptoms, regular eye exams are critical for early intervention.

Annual eye exams remain the most effective way to catch glaucoma early. Fortunately, eye exams are more accessible than ever. Searching online for “eye exam near me,” you will soon be able to find optical chains that provide comprehensive eye exams. Target Optical, for one, partners with independent doctors who conduct in-depth eye checkups. Their services include age-related eye care that can spot glaucoma early, leading to timely treatment and intervention.

Macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of irreversible blindness and visual impairment, particularly in older adults. The condition affects the macula, the part of the eye responsible for sharp, central vision. In Florida, 18.3% of residents over 40 have some form of AMD, according to the CDC’s Vision & Eye Health Surveillance System. Florida’s aging population partly explains this prevalence, though smoking and genetics are also contributing factors.

Lifestyle changes are key to reducing the risk of AMD. Quitting smoking, protecting your eyes from UV rays with high-quality sunglasses, and taking AREDS supplements can all help. For those diagnosed with AMD, advanced treatments like SYFOVRE injections can slow disease progression, though these therapies are expensive and often require a lifelong commitment.

Eye health is vital to overall well-being, especially in a state like Florida, where aging populations and chronic conditions contribute to higher rates of vision loss. Whether by managing diabetes, scheduling routine eye exams, or adopting healthier habits, there are proactive steps Floridians can take to safeguard their sight. Don’t wait for symptoms to appear—invest in your vision today for a clearer tomorrow.