Top 10 Expert Tips When Moving to Florida For the Winter

Winter will be coming soon in your area. The only thing you dread most is the unforgiving cold. That is why you want to spend the coming winter in warm and sunny Florida. It’s a true haven if you don’t want to rely on your heating system for comfort. Planning ahead is wise, even if you will just stay there for a few months or so. Below are some useful, expert tips to make your move to Florida stress-free before winter.

Tip #1: Shipping Your Car

Driving to Florida is exhausting, stressful, and time-consuming. Choosing the right car shipping company can help you move to your southern home for the summer. Your search can start by going online. Many car shipping companies are available. If you cannot see yourself getting into your car and making that long drive to Florida, it’s time to be critical in selecting your carrier.

Bad reviews are equal to red flags. Erasing these companies from your list means fewer calls to make. Checking a car shipping company’s information is possible by making a call to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. You can ask for a car shipping company’s insurance and licensing situation. You can ask about each company’s DOT (Department of Transportation) status and the status of its safety ratings and DOT numbers.

A shortlist of candidates will allow you to call each of them for quotes. This is the time to know more about the factors that will determine the cost. Shipping costs are often lower during winter because of low shipping demands. A bigger car will cost most because of the bigger carrier space it will occupy. A covered carrier will protect your car, especially when it starts to snow, but this will cost more. Specifying the date of arrival for your car will also set you back extra.

Shipping your car to Florida will take some time. It will take about a month from the car’s departure date. If you are set on having your car by the time you arrive in your Florida home. Choosing to go by the carrier’s date will not cost you an extra fee. Even so, you will need to have more patience. It may take longer than four weeks, depending on the weather and traffic.

Tip #2: Caring for Your Home

Leaving your home is an important aspect of your temporary move to Florida. Making sure that your property is secure is important. The nagging question is what will happen to your residence when you leave. The last thing you need is a pile-up of newspapers and packages. Anyone who sees those on your porch will know you have not been living there for weeks.

It is wise to redirect your mail and deliveries to your Florida address to a trusted friend or relative. Putting your subscriptions on hold needs to happen as well. Finding trustworthy people to help care for your home is crucial. A relative, close friend, or good neighbor can watch the house for you.

Tip #3: Know What to Bring and Shop in Florida

Staying in Florida for weeks or months does not mean you need to bring all your belongings with you. Having many items with you will only make your trip complicated. It will only stress you out. You have decided to go to Florida to have a relaxing and warm holiday. Bringing only the essentials and your important documents will be an easier step. Your insurance information, birth certificate, passport, and social security card are important papers to bring when you leave.

Living in a cold place does not give you stores that offer summer clothes and other essential items you need for a warm climate. You can purchase some of them online but purchase the rest when you get to Florida. You will have more choices in the Sunshine State and at lower prices as well. Taking only a few items of clothes with you will give you lighter luggage. You do not need thick coats. Taking these with you will only consume luggage space meant for summer clothes.

Tip #4: Researching Your Temporary Town and City

Preparing for a temporary life in Florida involves getting to know the area of your residence. Researching the leisure areas, resorts, restaurants, shops, grocery stores, hospitals, and police stations will help you get around easier. It will also teach you where to go when you need help. Will you need a driver’s license for the length of your stay? This is also an essential question to ask before you set foot in the Sunshine State.

Tip #5: Find the Right Kind of Temporary Housing

Choosing the right type of residence in the right kind of place will make it easier for you. You will need the address of your residence in Florida for your mail and deliveries. This is also important for the arrival of your car. You can choose from many locations. Each has its own advantage. Condominiums, beach apartments, and rental houses can be good choices for temporary housing.

It is easiest to move into a condominium. A condominium is often small from the outside but spacious once you are inside. It will need less maintenance. Condos in Florida often belong to friendly communities. They also have complete amenities.

Tip #6: Be Careful With Temperature- or Water-Sensitive Materials You Will Carry

Think about the things you want to pack. Florida is humid and warm. Some items may become too damaged from the cold temperature if you leave them behind. Plants are examples of these temperature-sensitive items. Water-sensitive items like electronics need careful packing and sealing.

Tip #7: Prepare Well and Be Flexible

Weather can be unpredictable if you choose to move to Florida during winter. Winter tornadoes or rain could delay your move. Months of snow can make your move unpredictable. You can plan your move to the Sunshine State before snow starts. Adjusting your plans is also the way to go if the weather turns bad on your moving day. Plan B, Plan C, and even Plan D can improve the situation.

Tip #8: Consider Your Pets

Before moving, make sure you handle your pets well. Ensure their comfort and warmth. Settle their vaccinations, papers, and everything they need during their trip with you to Florida. Pack their blankets, beds, toys, food, and treats. Raincoats may be in order as well.

Tip #9: Moving During Bright Hours

Using the brightest hours of the day during the move can be helpful as well. This will keep your energy and alertness up. Bright hours will ensure your safety as well. Check with the hours of dusk, dawn, sunrise, and sunset in Florida before deciding when to move.

Tip #10: Turn the Heat On

Moving day will involve moving some boxes and luggage into the vehicle you chose to bring you to the airport. This means the doors of your house will be open all the time. Keeping the heat on as you move things to the car will keep everyone warm and comfortable. This will also prevent you from getting sick on your way to Florida.

Moving to Florida for the Winter Can Be as Stress-Free as You Want It to Be

Experiencing warmth without using a heating system during winter is only possible in tropical states like Florida. Picking the right car shipping company, residence, and moving schedule can make a difference in your moving experience. Planning months ahead is always better. That way, you can adjust the events of the move earlier.