Tito Puente Jr. Brings Latin Rhythm to Florida – A High-Octane Tribute to the King of the Timbales

DAVIE, Fla. — Tito Puente Jr. is bringing the heat to South Florida. The bandleader and percussionist will lead Tito Puente Jr. & His Orchestra: The Music of Tito Puente at the Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. This live concert is a salute to the legendary Latin music icon whose rhythms helped define mambo, salsa and Latin jazz for generations.

Afro-Cuban Rhythms

The one-night performance spotlights the enduring legacy of Tito Puente, the internationally celebrated “King of the Timbales,” whose groundbreaking career turned Afro-Cuban rhythms into a global cultural force and helped shape the sound of modern Latin music.

For Puente Jr., the tour is more than a nostalgic look back. Rather, it is a full-throttle celebration of an American music dynasty. He pairs the classics that made his father an international star with the younger Puente’s own stage presence, energy and contemporary flair.

Powerhouse Orchestra

Backed by a powerhouse orchestra, Puente Jr. revives the sound and spirit of Latin music’s golden era. He delivers a set built on driving percussion, blazing brass, dynamic vocals and dance-floor rhythms. The music is designed to move audiences from the first downbeat.

A fixture on the national concert circuit, Tito Puente Jr. has become a leading voice in Latin music. He connects longtime fans of his father’s catalog with new listeners. They are discovering the music’s lasting swing, sophistication, and joy.

“This isn’t simply a tribute concert,” said Tito Puente Jr. “It’s a celebration of music that continues to unite people of every generation and culture through rhythm.”

The Davie engagement promises an evening of Latin standards, virtuoso musicianship and nonstop momentum. It brings the pulse of New York’s Palladium-era mambo tradition to one of South Florida’s leading performing arts stages.

Located on the campus of Nova Southeastern University, the Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center continues to host nationally touring artists, concerts and cultural programming for audiences across the region.

Event Details

Tito Puente Jr. & His Orchestra: The Music of Tito Puente

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center

Nova Southeastern University

3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Boulevard

Davie, FL 33314

Tickets are on sale now.