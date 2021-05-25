Tips For Planning The Perfect Road Trip Out Of Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale is, without any doubt, one of Florida’s best kept secrets. Known as the Venice of the USA, the city with beautiful waterways may be the perfect breakaway destination, but it is also the ideal starting point of a South Florida road trip. While road trips are once again skyrocketing in popularity, planning one can be challenging. Thankfully, a few basic guidelines will make it considerably easier to pull off a memorable road trip across South Florida.

Map out an interesting route

By using Fort Lauderdale as the starting point of your road trip, you can devise various exciting road trips to wonderful destinations. Apart from Miami and the Florida Keys, other popular road trip destinations in South Florida include the Everglades, Homestead, and Naples. Regardless of where you’re heading, try to map out as interesting a route as possible. If you’re able to deviate from a busy interstate highway and take a scenic route instead, grab the opportunity with both hands. Although the region is filled with countless tourist hotspots, there are also many hidden gems worth exploring. By including both popular and more secluded stops on your itinerary, you will be able to make the absolute most of your South Florida road trip.

Aim for a safe, comfortable drive

The last thing you want to do while you’re on a road trip is end up stranded on the side of the road. Before taking to the road, ensure that the vehicle you’re planning to use is up to the task. Even though you’re not embarking on a cross-country journey, you need to make sure everything from the tires and windows to the brakes and fluids has been checked. If you are in the market for a new car, remember that a safe car can also be both stylish and comfortable. Later model vehicles from reputable manufacturers such as Toyota, Ford and Chevrolet are bound to provide you with all the features need to make your road trip a memorable one.

Don’t neglect the in-car entertainment

Whether you’re traveling 50 miles or 500 miles, you want to make sure that you bring sufficient entertainment along for the ride. A road trip playlist filled with an awesome selection of music that appeals to the entire road trip party is an absolute must. Other popular sources of entertainment include a portable DVD player, magazines, and in-car games. Also remember to pack enough tasty snacks and drinks, even if you are planning to stop regularly. Packing these treats simply amplifies the overall road trip experience.

Fort Lauderdale can serve as the starting point of many memorable road trips. As long as you plan in advance and always expect the unexpected, you’re bound to have a blast regardless of where you’re heading.