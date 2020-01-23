Sangster International Airport Celebrates 13th Win at World Travel Awards

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (SIA) has been selected as the Caribbean’s Leading Airport for the 13th time at the World Travel Awards Caribbean Gala Ceremony 2020.

The announcement was made on Monday, January 20 at the Sandals Royal Bahamian in The Bahamas.

“We are pleased to be the winner once again of this prestigious award,” said Dr. Rafael Echevarne, CEO of MBJ Airports Limited, the operator of the airport. “We are happy to know that our staff and stakeholders’ hard work and investments have been recognized and we will continue to improve on the excellence that the Caribbean, and indeed the world is associating with Jamaica’s largest airport.”

He continued, “We congratulate our airport partners, Club Mobay and Caribbean Airlines, who were also recognized for their excellence in service. Jamaica is proving to be the Caribbean’s leading tourism destination, as was highlighted by the wins of several hotels and tourism operators.”

SIA first won the Caribbean award in 2005, followed by 12 consecutive wins as of 2009.

The 26-year-old World Travel Awards recognizes excellence in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries through regional ceremonies, which culminate in the Grand Final at the end of the year.