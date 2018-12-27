Jamaica sees Record Arrivals and Earnings Over the Christmas Holidays

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett says Jamaica saw record arrivals and earnings for the period December 21-24, 2018.

Preliminary airport arrivals was 34,081, an increase of 12.8% over the corresponding period in 2017. The estimated gross earnings stands at USD $51, 240,784 which represents a 17.1% increase over last year.

“This is excellent news and shows the strength of Jamaica’s tourism product. We expected a record season and the numbers highlight this fact.

Arrivals from our source markets have been growing apace and we have been strategically engaging new and emerging markets to add to this growth,” said Minister Bartlett.

Thousands of additional airline seats were negotiated for the 2018-2019 ‘High Season’ in December, out of North America, Canada, the UK and Northern Europe.

In addition, several new flights made their landing at the Sangster International Airport out of Eastern Europe, including Eurowings, Pegas Fly and Nordwind, as well as Canadian airlines Westjet, Sunwing and Swoop. While Copa Airlines increased to daily its service between Panama City, its main hub, and Montego Bay.

Latam Airlines Group also announced Nonstop Direct Flights from Peru to Montego Bay beginning July 2019 and Frontier Airlines, one of the newest routes out of the United States, made its inaugural flight on November 17, 2018.

“Airlift remains a key strategy in achieving our growth targets of 5 million visitors and US $5billion by 2021 and the numbers show that we are well on our way to meeting these targets,

By the end of the year it is expected that the country will welcome well over 4.3 million visitors and earn US$3.3 Billion,” added Minister Bartlett.