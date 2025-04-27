Remembering that the body is still weak is essential before beginning any cancer fitness program. Start with low-impact body exercises. These include swimming, cycling, and walking. Over time, exercises help to increase bodily strength and endurance. Take some time to relax if a person is exhausted throughout the exercises. Observe how the body feels both during and after physical exercise.

Drink plenty of water before, during, and after exercise. Ensure you drink at least eight glasses of water daily. Exercise in a level, secure area to reduce your chance of fall-related injuries. Since chlorinated water can also irritate skin affected by radiation and bacteria in swimming pools can cause illness, cancer patients receiving radiation treatment should avoid pool activities. Here are tips for exercising during and after cancer treatment.

Stretching

Safe for practically every age group, stretches greatly increase flexibility and posture. Boosting the blood and oxygen supply to the muscles will help the body heal. It might help offset the negative effects of radiation treatment, restricting the range of motion and stiffening muscles.

After cancer surgery, stretching can help break down tough scar tissue so survivors may resume regular daily activities. Asbestos exposure leading to mesothelioma can require specific exercises to improve lung function and overall health. Consult an asbestos exposure lawyer for legal guidance and support in seeking compensation for medical expenses related to asbestos-related illnesses.

Aerobic Exercise

Known as cardio exercise, aerobic activity raises the heart rate. It can greatly lessen tiredness during and after treatment and helps the lungs and heart get vigor. This training helps one keep a good weight and lower stress. It’s beneficial for circulation, immune system stimulation, and breathing aid, which are aerobic exercises.

All these advantages can help cancer sufferers better manage their treatment and recovery. One easy cardio workout is walking. Healthcare professionals could advise moderate speed walking for forty to fifty minutes thrice a week.

Strength Training

Muscle atrophy might result from little physical exercise during cancer treatment and recuperation. Strength training, resistance training, should be part of their regimen to recover muscular strength. This increases muscle mass, enabling people to easily engage in daily tasks.

Strength training also protects against osteoporosis. This is a major side effect of several cancer treatment methods that weaken bones. For patients undergoing cancer treatment, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) counsels full-body strength exercises twice weekly. This can call for hand weights, exercise machines, and other tools.

Balance Exercises

Maintaining equilibrium may prove challenging following cancer treatment. Exercises for balance can also assist in lowering tiredness, raising energy levels, and enhancing general physical condition and mobility. These kinds of workouts can also assist and restore stability, helping you avoid falls and accidents. These are some simple balance drills:

Leg lifts: Keep the core muscles taut, stand with the feet hip-width apart, and straight out one leg ahead without stranding. Hold for a few seconds, lower the leg, and repeat the process using the other leg.

Stand on one leg with the other slightly lifted and bent. Hold for a few seconds; then lower and repeat using the other leg.

Low-impact tai chi works to increase strength, flexibility, and balance.

Yoga helps greatly increase flexibility and balance. Experiment with the Chair pose, Tree pose, Mountain pose, Cat/Cow stance, etc.

Endnote

Cancer treatment is psychologically and physically taxing. Always keep moving and engage in physical activity. Exercise helps control the side effects of cancer treatment, lower stress, and anxiety, and enhances general health and well-being. See a doctor to learn the safe and helpful activities to start any workout program.