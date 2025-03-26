Entertainment

Timeless Dionne Warwick To Enchant Jamaica

Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick

ST. ANN, Jamaica – Jazz meets Reggae meets R&B on Saturday March 29, 2025 when the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and six-time grammy award winner Dionne Warwick will create magic with Jamaica’s First Lady of Jazz – Myrna Hague, Duane Stephenson, Marcia Griffiths at Plantation Cove, St. Ann.

SIX-TIME GRAMMY WINNER

The That’s What Friends Are For vocalist is set to grace the stage at 10:50pm to deliver 80 minutes of her classic hits such as Don’t Make Me Over, Walk on By, Heartbreaker, I Say a Little Prayer for You, and I’ll Never Fall in Love Again.

The music legend, no stranger to Jamaica, has earned more than 75 charted hit songs and sold over 100 million records.

She was discovered by Burt Bacharach and Hal David in 1961 and went on to record 18 consecutive Top 100 single and received her first Grammy in 1968. In 1985, she participated in the recording of That’s What Friends Are For, which became a number one hit worldwide and raised awareness and major funds for AIDS research, which she continues to support.

FIRST LADY OF JAZZ

The renowned R&B icon is accompanied by the talented jazz vocalist, Myrna Hague. Celebrated for her innovative concept and cabaret shows, Hague is set to showcase her classic jazz tunes alongside lesser-known tracks from her 1972 album, Melody Life, produced for Studio One. Myrna tours each year across the UK and Europe, regularly performing at notable events like the Edinburgh Jazz Festival, London Jazz Festival at Royal Albert Hall, Birmingham International Jazz Festival, and Hull Jazz Festival.

Her most recent Jamaica project ‘Simply Myrna’, a solo concert, was a ten-year run of musical mastery and stage excellence.

Timeless Dionne Warwick To Enchant Jamaica

 

