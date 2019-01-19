Ring in the New Year with a Powerful Performance from Marvin Sapp

Miramar Cultural Center (MCC) Presents Marvin Sapp – January 25th 2019

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is excited to present Marvin Sapp on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 7:30 pm at the Miramar Cultural Center (MCC) ArtsPark located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025.

Renowned for songs such as “Never Would’ve Made It,” “Perfect Peace,” “Praise Him in Advance,” “The Best in Me” and a dedication to his wife, “My Testimony,” Marvin Sapp has received 22 Stellar Awards, 2 Soul Train Music Awards, 2 BET Awards, 2 Dove Awards and 8 BMI Songwriter’s Awards.

Enjoy a night of praise and worship with Marvin Sapp!

The Grammy Nominated Pastor/Singer/Songwriter describes his music as “Churchy but funky”, as his work includes heartfelt ballads and upbeat praise music. His music is truly his ministry; Sapp says “It was therapeutic. People saw through me that just because you have a level of success doesn’t mean you won’t go through things. Prayerfully, they glimpsed the light of God in my life.”

With a positive message, powerful ballads, infectious personality, Marvin Sapp is great way to kick off 2019!

