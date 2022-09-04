Third Place Coffee Lounge Brings a New Aroma to Boca

BOCA RATON – Community-inspired, based, and driven, Third Place Coffee Lounge is committed to delivering the ultimate coffee experience. This National Coffee Day (September 29th) and International Coffee Day, (October 1st) find your place at The Third Place.

Third Place Coffee Lounge is bringing a new aroma to Boca Raton, Florida, determined to deliver the ultimate coffee experience.

“Serving the community is our goal. We look forward to sharing the after-hours open mic nights, the fundraisers, the youth events, the celebrations, and more with you and your loved ones. Everyone can find their place at Third Place Coffee Lounge, Welcome to the family!” says Elijah Gourgue, founder of The Third Place Coffee Lounge. located at 325 NE Spanish River Blvd. Boca Raton FL 33431.

Serving the Community

“From first dates, school, and work, Third Place Coffee Lounge is a haven. Especially where the community and friends of the community can express themselves with an expresso. Our goal is to be your “Third Place.”

We have thoughtfully created an environment where you can feel at home, be yourself, relax with friends, close that deal, or kick back and recharge with our carefully crafted drinks. We’re raising the bar for coffee shops everywhere and we can’t wait to see you soon. ‘Good’ coffee isn’t good enough for us. At The Third Place, we believe that every sip should awaken your senses, and take you to your happy place.

“More than anything though, Third Place’s staff wins over customers because we are focused on both delivering a great cup of coffee and making an impact in the community,” says Gourgue.

The company’s brand focuses on honesty, integrity, hard work, and grit to offer a variety of coffee roasts for locals to enjoy. For the community, by the community. Third Place Coffee Lounge also offers vegan patties from a local vendor.

Third Place Coffee Lounge provides customers with a large range of specialty coffees including original and delicious flavored coffees, along with a complete menu of espresso-based beverages such as lattes, cappuccinos, smoothie chillers, cocoas, and gourmet teas, as well as a variety of food options such as fresh-baked pastries and desserts.

“We use Onyx Coffee Lab geometry blend in every cup of drip coffee. This blend is best described as having taste notes of berries, sweet lemon, and honey, and is as smooth as silk. Our espresso drinks are carefully crafted with precise measurements of the highest quality beans from around the world. We guarantee you’ll love every cup, every sip, every time,” says Gourgue.

After nearly a decade of hard work and preparing thousands of lattes at Starbuck and other coffee spots, Gourgue started his own coffee lounge. Gourgue graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and earned his Bachelor’s Degree at Florida Atlantic University in 2020 in Boca Raton. He majored in Business Administration with a concentration in Entrepreneurship. Gourgue was born in Trenton, New Jersey to Haitian immigrants.

Connect Socially

The Third Place Coffee Lounge is open seven days a week. Learn more about Third Place Coffee Lounge and follow them on social media, Facebook (#thirdplacecoffeelounge), and on Instagram (@thirdplacecoffeelounge).