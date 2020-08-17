Things To Know Before Giving CBD Oil Treats To Your Dog

When your dog’s health is in question, you want to be absolutely sure that you are doing the best you can. After being faced with CBD oil and similar products, you shouldn’t immediately jump on the opportunity of giving those products to your canine. Why? Well, simply because you first need to make sure that you know what CBD is all about.

That’s only the tip of the iceberg, though. When you become interested in Cannabidiol, you’ll have to learn a lot more about it before starting to administer it. As a responsible owner, you need to make sure that your pet is getting the best there is and in order to do that, you’ll need to do some learning first. There are a few important things that you absolutely must know about CBD oil treats and now we’re going to check those things out.

It Is Safe

As every other owner, the very first thing you’ll need to know is whether CBD oil for dogs is actually safe enough to be given to your beloved four-legged friends. I can give you the short and the long answer. Let me put your mind at ease with the short one first. Yes, CBD oil is undeniably and unquestionably safe for your little animals.

The long answer is related to the reasons why it is safe. To help you understand that, I’ll have to quickly explain what it is made from. A lot of ignorant individuals will probably tell you that these products are harmful and dangerous just because they have heard it being mentioned somewhere in connection with cannabis. That’s nothing but an ignorant assumption stemming from a lack of knowledge.

Before you go off and start saying the same thing to your fellow dog owners, I suggest you get your facts straight. Sure, there’s no denying the fact that Cannabidiol is related to cannabis. There’s a huge difference between hemp and marijuana, though, and that difference is your key towards understanding the safety of Cannabidiol. Let me explain it and make this perfectly clear once and for all.

Marijuana contains a pretty large concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol, more commonly known as THC. If you haven’t been living under a rock for your whole life, then you’ll know that THC is what makes people high. Unlike marijuana, hemp contains no more than 0.3% of this psychoactive substance and that’s far from enough to produce that “high” feeling in anyone. Not even a mouse could get high on this and let alone your dog.

The best part is, you can take THC completely out of the equation, because these products are made from a completely different substance found in the hemp plant. This plant is full of beneficial compounds and THC is only one of those. The one that is used for the manufacturing of the treats made for your dogs is Cannabidiol, i.e. CBD. It’s been thoroughly researched and nobody can deny its safety, since it is based on facts and not on hear-says.

Read this if you need more info to understand the difference between THC and CBD: https://www.healthline.com/health/cbd-vs-thc

It Treats Various Conditions

The next thing you will definitely need to know before starting to administer these products to your canine is what the products are actually good for. Let us first take a look at the purely medical side of it. In plain English, let me first explain which medical conditions and problems CBD can help treat. There really are a lot of things it can be helpful for, so let’s check them out.

Arthritis is, unsurprisingly, the first on our list and for two reasons. The first reason is because dogs are rather frequently affected by this condition, especially when they reach a certain age. The symptoms are pretty easy to spot if you are attentive and they include pain and inflammation of the animal’s joints. Those symptoms might make your canine lazy. Who would want to be active when their joints are in pain?

CBD oil treats are perfect for treating this illness, since the products have proved to be highly effective in reducing and managing pain. Furthermore, its anti-inflammatory properties will successfully fight the inflammation that’s causing the pain. Remember, chronic arthritis cannot be cured, but the symptoms can easily be alleviated with CBD.

In addition to arthritis, these products have shown to be able to treat anxiety and depression in canines. Believe it or not, those are also rather common among dogs and you can learn more about it here. Apart from that, CBD is known for being able to reduce the severity and frequency of epileptic seizures and there is also some evidence that it can help during the treatment of cancer.

It Can Be Given To Healthy Dogs

The reason I have mentioned that we’re going to deal with the medical side first is because Cannabidiol can also be given to perfectly healthy dogs. Every single canine can feel a bit under the weather from time to time, or get lazy and slightly nervous without any apparent reason. That’s probably because the healthy balance of substances in their organism has been slightly disturbed and that balance is regulated by the endocannabinoid system.

When the endocannabinoid system is disturbed, you need to do something about it. You shouldn’t let your dog just be deprived of energy and that happiness that they are all recognized for. Increasing their energy levels might be impossible with food and certain other tricks. That means that you’ll have to deal directly with the endocannabinoid system and that’s done with the help of CBD products.

Dogs have cannabinoid receptors all over their bodies, which means that CBD will work perfectly towards restoring the above-mentioned balance. Specifically, it will work towards making your pet healthy, energized and happy once again and that’s what we all want. You cannot be happy if your dog is lacking something and since Cannabidiol can give them what they need without harming them, I don’t see a reason against using it.