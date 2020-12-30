Things To Inspect And Check Before You Move Into A New Apartment

When you move into a new apartment, you are excited. This is completely normal. However, you should never neglect the important parts of the moving process. You will be excited but you surely do not want to end up moving into a horrible apartment that you will hate. Because of this, here are some very important things that you have to inspect and check before you rent the new apartment, according to hot water repairs Melbourne specialists, Fix It Right.

Cell Phone Reception

Nowadays, most people are glued to their smartphones for hours every single day. If you are one of them, what would it feel like if there was no cell phone reception in the bedroom of the new apartment?

Fortunately, it is very easy to avoid this potential problem. When you walk around the apartment you think about renting, take out the smartphone to see if there is a signal. Reception has to be consistent. Since you are doing this, if the landlord offers WiFi, check that too.

Always Check Water Temperature And Pressure

During most home inspections carried out by people that want to rent an apartment, this is something that is neglected. What can be worse than water temperature that is not stable and water pressure that is way too gentle or way too hard?

Obviously, you cannot take a shower as you inspect the new apartment. Even so, you can easily test temperature and pressure. Just use your hands to do this and make sure you turn on all the water fixtures in the home to make sure pressure problems do not exist.

Check For Pests

Pests like rodents and bugs love apartments just as much as humans do. However, when they are present, you will most likely not want to live there.

The very best way to see if there are pests inside the home is to look on top of and inside cabinets. You want to check for the presence of feces. At the same time, it is very important to check baseboards and walls to see if there are large holes or cracks.

When you are not satisfied by the result of your personal inspection, ask the landlord for a copy of the recent pest control treatments done. Pest issues need to be stated in your lease. When this is not done, we are talking about breaking the law.

Visit Apartments During The Night

The last thing we want to highlight is that there are numerous buildings and neighborhoods that are incredibly quiet during the day and transform into a dangerous, chaotic, and dark experience during the night. Obviously, it will not be easy to check the actual apartment during the night, but you can still check out the neighborhood. Since you visit, also analyze the lighting. Is there enough light around your apartment building and inside it? If there is not much light present, thieves will surely be around.

Remember that your safety is one of the most important things when you rent a new apartment. Checking the neighborhood at night can tell you a lot about the safety of your stay there.