The Use of Stem Cell Therapy

Thanks to the rapid development of medical technology, doctors can cure more and more diseases. This makes it possible to significantly increase not only the life expectancy of patients but also their quality of life. In recent years, scientists have discovered how to use stem cell therapy to treat diseases that were earlier considered incurable.

Unfortunately, not all countries have the equipment and experience sufficient to apply the latest treatments. German hospitals are rightly considered the center of world medicine. Here, innovative treatment methods are among the first in the world to be developed and introduced into medical practice.

Areas of application of stem cells

The main advantage of stem cells is their ability to transform into any cell type in the body. In addition, stem cells have a high regeneration potential. Stem cells can transform into blood cells, heart tissues, skin, muscles, nerves, and many others. As a rule, the main source of stem cells in adults is bone marrow. Stem cells can also be harvested from umbilical cord blood and adipose tissue.

Stem cell therapy is now used to treat cancer, diabetes mellitus, Parkinson’s disease, heart failure, etc. They are also increasingly being used to treat musculoskeletal disorders, nerve damage, or erectile dysfunction. It turns out that therapy with multipotential cells can be a great opportunity to treat professional athletes, people involved in various sports, young and old people.

Atrophy of the optic nerve

The optic nerve is one of the main structures of our eye. It carries the optic signal from the retina to the cortical parts of the brain. If it is damaged, the patient’s vision is impaired, up to complete blindness. Besides external damage, all cells in our body tend to atrophy or apoptosis (programmed death) over time.

Research demonstrates that the use of stem cell treatment for optic nerve atrophy significantly improves the condition of the optic nerve, including by better supplying nutrients to it. Moreover, stem cell therapy significantly slows down further vision loss in patients with progressive optic atrophy. Thus, stem cell treatment for optic nerve atrophy allows not only to stop the loss of vision but also to restore vision partially or even completely.

Erectile dysfunction

Sexual problems can affect both men and women. This condition can significantly reduce the quality of life, as well as self-esteem and mood. The main causes of erectile dysfunction are nerve damage, pathologies of blood vessels, as well as psychological issues.

The conventional treatment of erectile dysfunction is not always effective and can be even dangerous. Unfortunately, only in a small number of cases, erectile dysfunction can be cured with the help of conventional measures. As a rule, in most cases, patients receive only symptomatic therapy, the effectiveness of which is far from the desired one.

If in the case of psychological issues the help of a psychotherapist is required, then for the effective treatment of erectile dysfunction associated with the nerve damage stem cells can be used. Stem cell therapy for erectile dysfunction demonstrates high efficiency. Due to the action of stem cells, the nerves responsible for erection regenerate. No complications or clinically significant side effects have been observed in the clinical trials conducted.

