Royal Caribbean’s first Making an Icon Extra video has just launched, “Icon Extra: The Top Deck Challenge on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas.”

Creating unrivaled water experiences for the world’s best family vacation comes with a unique set of challenges, an unprecedented amount of water and weight. In this Icon Extra, “The Top Deck Challenge,” hear from the Royal Caribbean experts tackling one of the biggest tests of engineering, naval architecture and design as they construct Icon of the Seas.

They dive into the ship’s top deck, where adventurers will find the largest waterpark at sea at the new Thrill Island, all kinds of pools at Chill Island and The Hideaway, and more.