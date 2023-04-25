The Sun Sets for Calypso Caribbean Legend Harry Belafonte

by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – Harry Belafonte, the New York-born son of Caribbean immigrants who excelled as an actor, singer and activist, died in his home state April 25 at age 96. He was known globally for songs such as Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) and Island in The Sun which honored his Caribbean roots.

Belafonte lived eight years in Jamaica (1932-40) where his mother was from and attended Wolmer’s Boys school in Kingston, one of the oldest in the English-speaking Caribbean. His father was from Martinique. He never masked his West Indian heritage and was a frequent visitor to Jamaica.

In 2018, he was awarded the Order of Jamaica, the country’s fifth-highest honor.

Prime minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica saluted Belafonte, describing him as “barrier-breaking singer, actor, and activist who used his talent and platform to promote social justice and equality for all.” Holness added: “He was a true ambassador for Jamaica and Jamaican culture, using his fame to highlight our beautiful island. Representing the best of our culture and values, his music and activism touched the hearts and minds of people globally.”

Belafonte first made his mark in the 1950s as an actor/singer. He starred in the 1954 movie Carmen Jones while his album Calypso, released two years later, made him an international sensation.

His fiery advocacy for Civil Rights made him a beacon of that movement during the 1960s. Belafonte was part of the epic march on Washington DC alongside Dr. Martin Luther King in 1963 and supported many initiatives that helped improve the lives of minority groups in the United States.

In the 1970s, his acting career grew with roles in movies like Buck And The Preacher and Uptown Saturday Night which co-starred Bahamian-American Sidney Poitier, who also directed both films.

Harry Belafonte was a regular visitor to Jamaica during the 1970s. He was a close friend of Michael Manley, the country’s socialist prime minister.

Belafonte attended Manley’s funeral in Kingston in March, 1997.