Leo Gilling: The Significance of Emancipation and Independence Day in Jamaica

by Leo Gilling

There Shall be No Diminishing the Significance of Commemorating Emancipation and Independence Day in Jamaica

I find it perplexing that there is a proposal to diminish the significance of commemorating Emancipation and Independence Day in Jamaica. Who would have the audacity to minimize the importance of Emancipation Day, a day that symbolizes the freedom of enslaved Black people and their journey toward mental and physical liberation? Why would such a proposal even be considered?

In the past, I faced obstacles when trying to find work in the banking sector and access traditional education (high school and college) that was only available to non-Black children. In my community, there was a stigma attached to Black children, and Jamaicans of African descent could only vote if they owned land. Black children were mainly being prepared for agricultural and manual labor roles on farms, docks, and plantations. I remember this, but it was normalized and challenging for me to comprehend as a child. Today, I am aware.

It was on a century and a half ago, on August 1, 1838, a wave of jubilation swept through the British Caribbean colony of Jamaica as thousands of ex-slaves gathered in town centers and churches to celebrate their newfound freedom. The Emancipation Declaration had just been announced, marking their liberation from slavery. This profound moment, filled with unbridled joy, it held a significance that was truly unique to those who had experienced the hardships of slavery. The importance of this historical moment is at risk of fading away.

The PSOJ wants us to believe that combining Jamaica’s Emancipation Day and Independence Day into an “Emancipendence Weekend” will preserve and strengthen our cultural heritage and benefit the economy, culture, and society. This approach undermines the significance of these crucial days by turning them into a party weekend. Furthermore, over time, the focus may shift from historical importance to merely promoting a weekend of fun, beach activities, stage shows, and entertainment. This could lead to a narrative that diminishes the importance of emancipation and Independence, reducing them to just an excuse to party.

In 1893, Emancipation Day was established as a public holiday in Jamaica. The ”First of August’ celebrations were discontinued in 1962 when Jamaica gained its Independence and replaced by Independence Day, observed on the first Monday in August. It was reinstated as a national public holiday under The Holidays (Public General) Act 1998 after a six-year campaign led by Rex Nettleford and others. However, a proposal is now to remove it from our national consciousness. This raises the question: who is responsible for this proposal?

While some countries are actively preserving the memory of the Holocaust as a reminder of the suffering of the Jewish people, there are voices in Jamaica advocating for replacing these historical memories with a focus on economic growth. We must safeguard and honor our national heritage as vital to our growth. Marcus Garvey emphasized the importance of understanding our roots to move forward. Emancipation and Independence are two pivotal holidays that symbolize the start of our journey toward freedom. We must not allow our heritage to be forgotten.