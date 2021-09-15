The Road to Drug Addiction Recovery: How to Help Yourself

It is important to know that drug addiction does not mean that there is anything wrong with you. Abusing drugs in times of stress can cause changes in your brain. This can lead you to become dependent on these drugs. The first step towards drug addiction recovery is realizing that you may have a problem. This is a big step, and it requires a lot of courage to recognize it. The road to drug addiction recovery might be a little bumpy, but you can get through it, as long as you keep showing up for yourself. Having an addiction is not a sign of weakness.

Here are a few steps you can take to help yourself get better.

Surround Yourself with Support

As you begin your journey towards recovery, it is important to surround yourself with supportive people. It could be your friends and family who are not judgmental and won’t shame you for getting the help you need. If you’re having trouble asking for support from your family, then you may want to consider going for group therapy or family counseling. It is also important to surround yourself with people who won’t trigger you to go back to drugs. It takes a lot of willpower to leave that life behind. You may want to consider changing your social circle and hanging out with people that are sober. This will help you get used to your new life, and your friends may be able to help you get clean sooner. If you do not have a drug-free environment at home, then you can try moving into a sober-living home. This way, you will have the support of many people around you who are in the same position as you.

Explore Your Treatment Options

Now that you have decided to become drug-free, it is time for you to explore your drug addiction treatment options. Every drug addiction is different, and its recovery plan may also differ. However, there will be some common elements such as detoxification, counseling, medication, and follow-ups. You have multiple addiction treatment options and can choose the one that suits you best. There is the option of residential treatments or rehab, which is a dedicated facility that offers you care and a drug-free environment away from your home, work, or school to help you get better. Your stay at the rehab facility may range from a few days to months. There is also the option of partial hospitalization, where you can stay at the hospital during the daytime, and return to your home at night. There are outpatient treatments as well that don’t require you to stay the day or night. These programs are mainly designed to prevent relapse. Sober-living homes, as discussed earlier, provide you a safe space to stay with recovering addicts to help you prevent relapse and stay drug-free.

Develop Healthy Coping Mechanisms

There is a high probability that your drug addiction started as a way to cope with stress. Stress can become overwhelming, and it can get extremely hard to deal with pain in a healthy way. This is why it is essential to develop healthy coping mechanisms to deal with stress and other difficult emotions. Physical activity is a great way to relieve stress. Walking in the street or any light exercise can help. Yoga and meditation are also great for helping you keep negative thoughts in check and become stress-free. If you like to cook, you can always channel your energy into creating something delicious. It will not only take your mind off the negative thoughts but will also give you a sense of achievement for doing something productive. You can also play with your pet or take a bath to manage your stress and anxiety.

Which Treatment Option is Best for You?

You should know that no two persons are the same. What worked for someone else might not work for you. As each person is dealing with a situation unique to them, their treatment options must also be personalized according to their needs. Drug addiction does not define who you are. However, it affects a major part of your life. You will need to opt for a program that helps you recognize your patterns and triggers to help you avoid them. It is important for you to learn healthier coping mechanisms to deal with stressful situations better. The success of your addiction treatment significantly depends on you creating healthier coping mechanisms. The best treatment option is dependent on a few factors including your drug-use history, age, the environment at home, etc. Everyone’s needs are different – the care you need can only be determined by clearly understanding your situation.

Don’t Hold Unreasonable Expectations of Yourself

It is natural to become frustrated during the drug recovery process. The treatment will be slow, and you will have ups and downs throughout your recovery journey. When you get bombarded by negative feelings and thoughts, tell yourself that the road to recovery is not linear. You will have good and bad days as you progress towards becoming drug-free. It is important to not hold unreasonable expectations of yourself. You are only human, and if you end up falling back into the old tracks, don’t worry. At least this time, you’ll know better. You will be better equipped with ways you can improve. Setting realistic expectations for yourself is healthier in the long run. It will help you stay patient with yourself as you progress towards recovery.

You should give yourself a pat on the back for recognizing your unhealthy patterns and realizing that you need help. There are various support programs for you that can help you get the treatment you need. Recovering from an addiction can become overwhelming. Please remember, that it is okay to ask for help and seek support from your loved ones. There are many rehab facilities that can help you get better. It is important to stay honest with yourself and acknowledge your feelings. Healing is not linear, but slowly you will progress towards betterment and a healthy, clean life.