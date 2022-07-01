The Return of Gaming Culture: Why Games Matter

Gamers are coming back in a big way. The video game industry has grown from $50 billion to a $108 billion market in just nine years. According to Datassential, 85% of Americans play video games and more than half of them are playing regularly. That’s why we’re seeing the growth of gaming culture and influencers like Ninja, who has over 11 million followers on Twitch, YouTube, and Instagram combined.

The comeback of gamers is not just a cultural movement; it’s also a return to our roots. From arcade cabinets to Atari and the Nintendo generation, games have always been a way for us to escape the real world and delve into an alternate one by devoting time and attention to virtual experiences, like in Zodiac Casino.

Why Does Gaming Culture Matter?

Gaming culture matters because it’s created a community where people can feel safe, understood, and inspired. Video games have been around for decades, but in the past few years, they’ve become an even more vital escape. When people are faced with uncertainty, they often retreat into themselves to process their thoughts.

Gaming culture matters because it brings people together. In a world where fear and isolation are becoming more and more common, video games are providing a safe space for people to come together and share their stories.

How Did We Get Here?

The early ‘80s saw the rise of home gaming consoles like the Atari 2600 and the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). Both of these had massive impacts on an entire generation of children, and in turn, the world around them. The NES debuted in the U.S. in 1985 as a way to bring home gaming to a new, handheld level. Throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, the NES hosted hundreds of iconic titles, including:

Super Mario Bros.,

The Legend of Zelda,

and Pokémon Red and Blue.

The ‘80s also saw the rise of arcade culture, especially in cities like New York and Tokyo. From ‘80s staples like Pac-Man and Street Fighter to more modern staples like Space Invaders and Tetris, arcade cabinets took gaming to a new level of engagement.

The Rise of Streaming Culture

As games like Fortnite, PUBG, and Minecraft took the world by storm, streaming platforms like Twitch, Mixer, and YouTube grew in popularity. Suddenly, viewers could see games being played and streamed live and even interact with the streamers in real-time. That kind of engagement created a whole new level of gaming culture, as people could share and discuss their favourite games in real-time with millions of other people around the world.

The Rise of Influencers in Gaming Culture

As gaming became a social experience, it also opened the door for a new breed of gaming media: gaming influencers. Influencers like Ninja, Dr. Lupo, Shroud, and Timthetatman are leading a new generation of gaming culture. These influencers are using their expertise, creativity, and sense of community to inspire their followers to push their boundaries and try new things, both in and out of the virtual world.

Gaming influencers are using their platforms to open up crucial conversations about mental health, relationships, and more. By giving their fans a deeper look into their personal lives, influencers are creating a sense of community and trust that reaches well beyond the virtual world. And in a time when trust in society is at an all-time low, gaming culture has become a place where truth and authenticity are rising to the top.

The Return of Women to Gaming Culture

When gaming culture first emerged, the industry was largely dominated by men. However, in recent years, women have begun to reclaim their place in gaming culture. In fact, according to a study by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), women represent a significant portion of gamers across all platforms: two-thirds of all gamers are women, and women make up 46% of the total gaming population. This is driven in part by the rise of mobile gaming, which has created a whole new platform for gaming that enables people of all ages, genders, and types to get in on the action.