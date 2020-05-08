The Reggae Jam “Bringing Back The Culture” [Documentary]

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam Appointed to Board of Trustees for the African American Mayors Association

MIRAMAR – Miramar’s Mayor Wayne M. Messam has been appointed to the African American Mayors Association (AAMA) Board of Trustees. The AAMA board is comprised of 17 mayors from across the country. The AAMA creates a forum for mayors to take positions on public policies that impact the vitality and sustainability of their cities and […]