The Queen of Reggae Releases a Classic Single – What Kind of World

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Tad’s Record is proud to present the Queen of Reggae music, Marcia Griffiths, with the first smashing single ‘What Kind of World’ from her upcoming album, Timeless.

One of the foremost singers of Reggae music, Empress Marcia Griffiths, is continuing to break new ground. Marcia has had the incredibly good fortune of spending her formative years at Studio One, the record stable that shaped the career of other top-ranking artists such as Bob Marley and Bob Andy.

What Kind of World is sure to tantalize music fans worldwide; as it presents Marcia’s sensational voice accompanied by the authentic sound of Reggae.

This single is produced by Donovan Germain and executive producers Tad A. Dawkins and Tad A. Dawkins Jnr.

‘What Kind of World’ is available worldwide on all digital platform on April 19, 2019.