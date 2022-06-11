“The new President of Haiti must be a new face on the political scene”, says Werley Nortreus

[PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti] – Werley Nortreus, a Haitian politician says Haiti needs new faces in Haitian politics. Many people think that young leaders should be involved in the country’s politics to make their contributions to society in order to help the country develop and escape from its miserable situation.

Need for New Leadership

Werley, who is a young leader in Haiti’s politics, and new too, thinks that the new President of the country must be a new person on the political scene. The new President must not be the same leaders who have already come to power. He stated that the new constitution approved by former President Jovenel Moïse must be an opportunity for young leaders to participate in the country’s politics so that a new figure on the political scene can be elected President.

It makes more sense if the new President is a new person in politics. Werley states that the new constitution is not something that people should ignore or take for granted because the future of the country must depend on it.

For some years now, Haiti has been enduring a political crisis that has left the country unable to function normally. Insecurity, kidnappings, and gang violence have put the country in a critical state. Even after the death of the former President, insecurity, kidnappings, and gang violence continue.

Plight of Haitian Immigrants

Many Haitians continue to take boats to other countries. But because they enter other countries illegally, they are deported by the authorities. Last April, gunmen killed more than 200 people in an area called La Plaine du Cul-de-Sac. Insecurity, kidnappings, and gang violence continue, and Haitian authorities are powerless in this situation.

“The new President of the country must be a new face on the political scene because it will make more sense instead of electing leaders who have already been elected to power. I think the future of the country is based on the new constitution approved by the former President. The new constitution is not something that Haitians and foreign communities should ignore or take for granted. I think young leaders must have their seats on the political scene as well. The new President must be a new face and competent too. This is more serious than people think, and it’s not a fairytale”, says Werley about the new constitution and the country’s future.

Elections

The new president must be a new political figure. Especially, because the country’s former President has given current Prime Minister Ariel Henry a job to secure the country. In addition, hold elections on the new constitution he approved. This means that the new Head of State who will replace the former President must be elected either by-election fairly or otherwise legally.