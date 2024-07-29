‘Let Beryl Be the Tipping Point for Individual Action on Climate Resilience’ – Claudine Allen

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Recovery efforts are happening in Jamaica to help areas affected by Hurricane Beryl. Recovery efforts are underway in Jamaica to assist areas impacted by Hurricane Beryl. Claudine Allen, who works for the JN Group, is urging citizens to begin preparing early for the hurricane season. She also advises taking steps to increase resilience to climate change.

Hurricane Beryl hit Jamaica as a Category 4 storm. It was the strongest Atlantic hurricane in June or July. It was also the earliest Category 5 storm on record. Beryl reached Category 5 status on July 1st. It reached Category 5 status on July 1st.

According to reports, climate-related dangers are expected to become more severe as climate change speeds up, leaving Jamaica and other small island developing states (SIDS) at risk. Ms. Allen emphasized the importance of families taking proactive measures to get ready for increasingly extreme weather conditions. This should be done in addition to the ongoing efforts of governments and businesses to address these challenges.

“While most of the households across the island would have been spared significant damage, some families lost everything. We pray for their smooth recovery,” she said, adding that “Even as national recovery efforts unfold, our collective recovery as a nation hinges heavily on our individual action.” She asserted that Hurricane Beryl ought to be a turning point for people to look to alternative energy solutions for their households. “Let this be the tipping point for us doing even small things, such as getting light bulbs that do not require electricity,” she said.

Ms Allen said taking individual steps to mitigate the effects of climate change in the home will help to improve the country’s resilience.

“While we may not readily make the connection, Hurricane Beryl, and other natural disasters are the result of rapacious commercial activity, as well as individual inaction. Your own decision not to recycle, to compost, harvest rain and grey water; your own decision not to use low flow faucets…all that inaction creates climate disasters such as Hurricane Beryl,” she suggested. She said over time, resilience can be improved by changing everyday habits, and urged citizens to consider the experiences of others in times of crises. “Everyone has a role to play in the fight against climate change and our country’s resilience to its effects will depend on how thoughtful we are as neighbours, friends and responsible citizens. There are many ways for us to improve our own resilience and reduce our own carbon footprint but there are also ways to work together, and we should be encouraging others to get involved to make a difference,” she shared.

Impact of Climate Change and Security

Michael Powell, Head of Security at JN Bank, also urged Jamaicans to be aware of the linkages between climate change and security.

According to the UN environment programme, in recent years, the impact of climate change and security have gained significant attention, with there being several security concerns, including impacts on food, water and energy supplies; increased competition over natural resources, loss of livelihoods, forced migration and displacement.

After Hurricane Beryl, the Jamaican Government took steps to stop price gouging. They issued an order under the Trade Act to control prices. As a result, everyone could get the supplies they needed at fair prices. This was done to protect people from being taken advantage of.

Prior to the arrival of the hurricane, a nationwide curfew was also implemented to require citizens to stay indoors for their safety.

Zoning in on physical security, Mr Powell said: “We must recognise that these events can affect our safety. Always abide by orders given to evacuate, move to higher ground or stay put. Your disobedience may cost you your life,” he said.

Mr Powell said often the aftermath of natural disasters, such as hurricanes, also attract unscrupulous people seeking to profit from people’s misfortunes. He said one should always be cautious about who they interact with it.