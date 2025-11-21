The Most Scenic Routes To Drive Around Orlando

ORLANDO – When most people think of Orlando, they picture theme parks, rollercoasters, and family attractions. But a very different kind of adventure lies just beyond the city limits. Central Florida is home to some of the most beautiful drives in the southeastern United States. If you want a break from rollercoasters, get behind the wheel and head out to find lakes, forests, wildlife, and charming small towns that often go unnoticed by visitors.

Car rental marketplace Turo has compiled a list of scenic routes near Orlando to help travelers discover these hidden gems. These drives will reveal a Florida that’s calm, colorful, peaceful, and genuine. From peaceful countryside lanes to coastal causeways, here are some of the best, most beautiful drives you can take around Orlando.

1. The Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail

This coastal loop north of Daytona Beach is one of Florida’s most beautiful drives. The route runs for over 30 miles beneath lush oak canopies and alongside marshes and creeks before opening up to views of the Atlantic Ocean. The route is about an hour from Orlando, but the peaceful atmosphere and coastal scenery are worth every minute.

Why it stands out

A mix of oceanfront roads, state parks, and inland wetlands

Frequent spots to stop and explore, including Tomoka State Park

Ideal for nature photography and leisurely driving

Tips for the drive

Bring insect repellent if you plan to explore the marsh areas

Stop at one of the small beaches or picnic areas for a break

Visit during early morning or late afternoon for the best light through the oak tunnels

2. Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive

This route is only about 30 miles northwest of downtown Orlando, but it offers an entirely different experience from city driving. The Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive winds for roughly eleven miles through restored wetlands that attract hundreds of bird species. It is one of the most unique scenic drives in Florida due to the diversity of wildlife you’ll encounter and the gorgeous wetland scenery.

Why it stands out

Excellent birdwatching and photography opportunities

Chance to see alligators, turtles, and otters in their natural environment

Peaceful and educational, suitable for all ages

Tips for the drive

The road is one way and unpaved in places, so allow at least two hours

Bring binoculars or a camera with a zoom lens

Check opening hours in advance, as the route is closed on some days

Drive slowly if you can – high speeds disturb the wildlife

3. Black Bear Scenic Byway

This scenic byway is named for the Florida black bears that live in the Ocala National Forest. The drive connects the towns of Eustis and Palatka and covers over one hundred miles of forests, springs, and lakes. It is a wonderful escape from urban life, offering plenty of spots for swimming, hiking, and picnicking. If you’re lucky (or unlucky, depending on the strength of your nerves!), you might even spot a black bear peeping out from the trees.

Why it stands out

Dense forests, crystal-clear springs, and wildlife sightings

Access to Juniper Springs and Silver Glen Springs for swimming

A classic Florida wilderness drive

Tips for the drive

Fill your tank before entering the forest, as services are limited

Bring cash for park entry fees

Pack food and water since many rest areas are rustic or remote

Don’t mess with the bears!

4. The Scenic Sumter Heritage Byway

If you want to get into the heart of old Florida, head southwest of Orlando to the Scenic Sumter Heritage Byway. This route offers a mix of rolling farmland, small towns, and nature preserves. You’ll pass through friendly communities like Webster, Sumterville, and Center Hill, each with plenty of history and small-town hospitality. The drive feels relaxed, rural, and filled with character.

Why it stands out

Gentle countryside landscapes that reflect historic Florida

Small-town charm and local diners that are worth stopping for

Easy connections from the Florida Turnpike or Interstate 75

Tips for the drive

Visit on a weekday for less traffic

Stop by the Webster Flea Market if you travel on a Monday

Carry cash for local shops that may not accept cards

5. Canaveral National Seashore Drive

Plenty of people come to Florida for the beaches. If you’re a beach lover with a penchant for ocean drives, it’s hard to beat the road through Canaveral National Seashore near Titusville. This stretch connects several quiet beaches, dunes, and lagoons, offering unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean. It is a peaceful reminder that Florida’s coastline can still feel wild and untouched—even with the Kennedy Space Center in the distance.

Why it stands out

Long stretches of undeveloped beach and dunes

Frequent wildlife sightings, including sea turtles and dolphins

A perfect escape from crowded beaches closer to Orlando

Tips for the drive

Bring sunscreen and water, as facilities are minimal

Check launch schedules at the Kennedy Space Center to see if you can catch sight of a rocket from your window

Visit Playalinda Beach for the most scenic ocean overlooks

Swap waterslides for wild drives

Central Florida may be known for the Magic Kingdom, but there’s plenty of natural magic to be found just a short drive from Orlando. Oak-lined country roads, open beaches, pine forests, wetlands teeming with wildlife, and much more await those who are prepared to rent a car and drive beyond the city limits. Each route offers a unique glimpse of Florida’s natural beauty, small-town culture, and charm. Whether you have an afternoon or a full day, these scenic drives allow you to escape the crowds and enjoy the peaceful side of the Sunshine State.

Before heading out, check the weather forecast and plan for plenty of rest stops. Bring water, snacks, and a full tank of fuel, especially if you venture into the national forests or rural areas. Drive slowly, enjoy the scenery, and take your time exploring. The best memories often come from the moments between destinations rather than the destinations themselves.

With these routes on your list, you will see that Orlando offers more than thrilling rides and bright lights. It is also a gateway to some of the most beautiful and tranquil drives in the entire state of Florida.