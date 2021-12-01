The Life and Legacy of the Late Congresswoman Carrie P. Meek

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON) wishes to extend its deepest condolences to the family of Congresswoman Carrie P. Meek upon the news of her passing yesterday, November 28, 2021.

Congresswoman Meek was a true pioneer of the Black community and paid special attention to issues of significance to the Haitian community, such as economic development, health care, education, and housing. She challenged long-held mistruths and stereotypes placed on Haitians. In addition to successfully executed legislation that created opportunities for our community’s growth and welfare.

The Haitian community will miss Congresswoman Meek’s strong voice for her advocacy on immigration reform and educational equality for undocumented migrants seeking to engage in higher education.

Official Statement from NHAEON Chairman Alix Desulme

“Today we mourn the of lost an American Giant. Congresswoman Carrie P. Meek was a fearless leader who served this community and country well. Our deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Congresswoman Meek. May God rest her soul; our state and our nation mourn together!”