SOUTH FLORIDA – The True Blue Weekend Soccerfest 2024 is set to host the inaugural Davy Cup soccer match. The Davy Cup match honors the legacy of the legendary Jamaican footballer, Richard “Real Kill” Davy. The match, scheduled for March 16th, 2024, will feature Jamaica College and Wolmer’s.

Richard Davy’s Football Journey

Richard Davy, born on May 3, 1953, was a football icon with a remarkable career that spanned across various teams, countries and leagues. His journey began in high school, where he showcased exceptional talent and football skills. While at Wolmer’s Boys High School, Davy led his team to a triple crown in Jamaican high school football championships, leaving a lasting legacy by setting records that stood for many years. He won a Manning Cup at Jamaica College in 1968.

Davy’s prowess on the field earned him a spot on the Jamaica National football team while still in high school. He went on to represent Jamaica on 27 occasions, scoring 11 goals and making a significant impact on the team.

NCAA Championship

Continuing his football journey, Davy played for the Howard University Bisons, where he played a pivotal role in winning the 1974 Division 1 NCAA Championship. His outstanding performance during his college years solidified his reputation as a talented player.

After college, Davy joined the Connecticut Yankees of the American Soccer League (ASL) and later played for the Washington D.C.-based Jamaica “Nats.” Throughout his career, Davy’s skill and dedication to the sport were unmatched, leading him to retire in 1987 as a respected and admired player.

The Davy Cup

The Davy Cup is a fitting tribute to Richard Davy, honoring his contributions to Jamaican and American soccer. His legacy lives on, inspiring young footballers to strive for greatness on and off the field.

True Blue Weekend is a celebration of camaraderie and sportsmanship, drawing alumni, supporters, and soccer enthusiasts from across the region. It is a testament to the enduring spirit of Jamaican pride and community.

True Blue Party with DJ Timmy HMV

When: March 15th, 2024

Where: Sunset Lakes, 2801 SW 186th Ave, Miramar, FL 33029

Time: 7pm to 2:00 am

Contribution: $30 (Day of Event – $35)

Purchase Tickets – https://caribtix.com/trueblueweekend

Invitational Soccer Matches (Ziadie Cup and Davy Cup)

All Boys/Girls/Co-Ed Schools Alumni Penalty Kick-off

When: March 16th, 2024

Time: 2:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Where: Vizcaya Park, 14200 SW 55th St. Miramar, FL 33027

Admission: FREE