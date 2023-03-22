Legendary Jamaican Footballer Richard Davy to Be Honored at True Blue Weekend 2023

SOUTH FLORIDA – Former Jamaican soccer player and football legend Richard Davy will be honored at the True Blue Weekend 2023. The weekend hosted by the Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida (JCOBAFL) kicks off in Sunset Lakes, Miramar, Florida, on March 24th and 25th, 2023.

High School Days

Davy, who attended both Wolmer’s High School and Jamaica College (JC), was a member of the Wolmer’s team that won the 1971 Manning Cup. He will be in attendance at a special invitational match between Jamaica College and Wolmer’s High School to be played in his honor during the weekend’s SoccerFest.

Davy was born in Jamaica in 1953. In 1967, Richard led the Jamaica College Colts Under-14 team to the Corporate Area championship game and won a Manning Cup Championship at Jamaica College in 1968 before transferring to Wolmer’s Boys High School.

In 1970, Davy broke the Jamaican high school record for goals scored in a single season with his 23-goal total, a record that remained for 27 years. While still in high school, in 1971 was called up to Jamaica’s national football team, scoring in his debut appearance in a match against Haiti that ended the three-year period in which the team had not scored any goals.

Also in 1971, he led the Wolmer’s team to win the Manning Cup, Walker Cup, and Olivier Shield, making the school only the second in history to accomplish this feat. By the end of his high school football career, Davy set the single-game record of six goals, the single-season record of 23 goals, and the career record of 48 goals. He left high school having won the high school championships at two different schools just four seasons apart.

Howard University Alum

Davy was awarded a scholarship to Howard University. He led his team in assists and was the second-best scorer between 1972 and 1975. During his time at Howard, the university team played in the National Semi-Finals three times. In addition, he played a Championship game twice and winning in 1974. Plus, he won fourth place in 1975. He was named to the All-American All-South first team in 1975.

Davy was drafted by the Connecticut Yankees of the American Soccer League (ASL) after leaving Howard University and played in various professional and semi-professional leagues, including the Jamaica “Nats” based in Washington DC, through the season of 1987 when he retired. During this period, many of Davy’s teams were undefeated, and he was the lead scorer in the league for most of the years.

Davy was inducted into the Howard University Hall Of Fame in 2014.

The 2023 True Blue Weekend will be the first held since the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be the 16th annual True Blue Weekend. An event that credits its longevity to the strong support of the community.

Ziadie Cup

The True Blue weekend is an expansion of the annual Ziadie Cup soccer match. The match is between The St. George’s College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. and The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. The annual match is in memory of Ziadie who coached both schools to Manning Cup victories. The True Blue Weekend is expected to draw over 1,000 spectators and supporters.

The True Blue 2023 Weekend Events

True Blue Party with DJ Squeeze

When: March 24th, 2023

Where: Sunset Lakes, 2801 SW 186th Ave, Miramar, FL 33029

Time: 7pm to 2:00 am

Contribution: $25 (Day of Event – $30)

Purchase Tickets – https://caribtix.com/trueblueweekend

True Blue Soccer Fest

The 16th Annual Dennis Ziadie Cup Soccer Match (JC vs. STGC)

Under 40 Invitational Soccer Match (JC vs Wolmers)

All Boys/Girls/Co-Ed Schools Alumni Penalty Kick-off

When: March 25th, 2023 Time: 2:00pm – 10:00pm

Where: Vizcaya Park, 14200 SW 55th St. Miramar, FL 33027

Admission: FREE