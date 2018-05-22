By May 22, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

The Haitian Polo Documentary By DJ Scripz

The Haitian Polo Documentary is a film base on the young Haitian Immigrant experience in Brooklyn New York During the 80’s and 90’s.

Featuring Thirstin Howl The 3rd (Original Lo-Life Founder and Hip Hop Artist), Sadat X From 90’s Hip Hop Group Brand Nubian, and Moses “Rafe” Vernau of the hit web series Money & Violence!!

Director’s cut: Director (s): Dj_Scripz, Cubed Effect, LLC Producer: @Dj_Scripz Narrator: Judith Destin, MPA

