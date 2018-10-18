The Famed World Clash Culminates 20th Anniversary in Canada

New York — For Caribbean entertainment specialists Irish and Chin, sound clash is a way of life. And with roots firmly planted in New York and Jamaica, Irish and Chin has thrived as a purveyor of Jamaica’s indigenous sound clash culture for over two decades.

The distinctive company, which has amassed an incredible following over the years, has skillfully navigated the times and has helped bring sound clash to international, mainstream status.

Remarkably, Irish and Chin has accomplished this feat via the success of their diverse portfolio of signature events, including the famed World Clash, which is celebrating it’s 20th Anniversary all year long.

A commemorative edition of World Clash during Reggae Sumfest kicked off the celebrations, captivating international audiences far and wide.

Now, the lights, dubs, excitement and action of sound clash are set to erupt in Toronto, Canada at the Tibetan Cultural Center, as the milestone anniversary of World Clash culminates with it’s official staging on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Compliments of the Irish and Chin Rumble Series, qualifying sound clashes held in several countries each year, the iconic World Clash will feature some of tomorrow’s sound system stars competing in a clash of epic proportions, one reminiscent of a high profile sports event.

In fact, throughout it’s tenure, World Clash has been revered as the “Super Bowl” of sound clash, a competition that every sound heralds as a pinnacle of their career.

The long awaited 20th Anniversary sound clash, which has garnered a monstrous hype, will see Rumble Series winners facing off against 2x World Clash champion King Turbo, who proudly represents Canada. The buzzin’ line up of sound systems and selectors who have gained notoriety while climbing the ranks in their respective countries includes DeeBuzz (Euro Rumble), 3 Sevens (Caribbean Rumble), Jah Works (Japan Rumble), Dynamq (U.S. Rumble), Empire Sound/Mour Dan (UK Rumble) and Mystic Sound (Canada Rumble).

“We are extremely proud that World Clash has stood the test of time,” says Garfield “Chin” Bourne of Irish and Chin with a beaming smile. “Our goal is to have the World Clash brand and the phenomenal art of sound clash continue to wow International audiences for years to come.”

Bourne adds, “I am equally interested for new sound system stars to achieve notoriety and success, while new fans are introduced to the allure and thrill of sound clash.”

With sound clash enthusiasts and scores of new followers of the culture in a frenzy, tickets for World Clash are moving at a rapid rate. Although many clash fans have been gearing up for #WorldClash20 for over a year, there are still some who can’t make the trek, peaking the demand for pay-per-view. And for this reason, despite Irish and Chin’s emphasis on the authentic, in-person sound clash experience, the esteemed promoters are offering just 500 pay-per-view subscriptions for international fans.

Contributing to the already impressive World Clash vibes is the Pre-party, which will be curated by premiere Canadian sound, Nitro. What makes the Pre-party a special treat, also held at the Tibetan Cultural Center, is the fact that now juggling/bashment fans will have a chance to celebrate World Clash and hopefully be motivated to attend the renowned clash.

Pay-per-view subscriptions, tickets for World Clash and the Pre-party are available exclusively on Irish and Chin.

Irish and Chin’s love of sound clash dates back to the 80’s and 90’s, but it was when two fellow sound men joined forces in 1998 to revive New York’s then fading sound clash scene that World Clash was born.

The inaugural clash, which was held at Amazura in Queens, New York, featured Kilimanjaro (winner), Coxsone and Downbeat. Incredibly, Irish and Chin catapulted sound clash to another stratosphere with World Clash. Comparable to a theatrical production, World Clash comes to life with a bevy of lights, visuals, staging and sound systems and selectors as stars. The unmatched clash has been held in numerous countries including the United States, Jamaica, Canada, England and Antigua. The World Clash brand has set an unprecedented standard over the years, spawning loads of similar, mostly corporate, staged iterations.

The long awaited World Clash 20th Anniversary in Toronto, Canada is set to exceed expectations. Fans are guaranteed an electrifying and authentic sound clash experience chock full of dubs, speech and robust talent from some of the most promising international sounds and selectors in the game. Get there!