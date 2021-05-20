The Effects of too much Caffeine

Caffeine may be a naturally occurring chemical, but that doesn’t mean that it is good for you in large doses. Most often found in coffee, tea, and energy drinks, it has been linked with the ability to keep a person awake, which is why it is highly valued by those who have high workloads, or want to be able to stay awake for longer. Too much caffeine, known as a caffeine overdose, can have some detrimental effects on the body. These can vary in severity, but it is commonly accepted that the consumption of caffeine should be kept to a minimum for your overall general health and wellbeing.

Eye Twitches

While having a small coffee in the morning may not have a significant effect on your facial features, too much can cause spasms to occur. AllAboutVision explains what causes lower eyelid twitching and, if you have ruled out other potential factors such as food intolerances, fatigue, or stress, then it could be your level of coffee intake that is to blame. You can further test this by reducing your caffeine intake, or even switching to decaffeinated products, for a couple of weeks. If by this point, the twitching no longer occurs, then you know that it is your level of caffeine that is causing the problems, and should therefore be stopped.

Heart Problems

Considering that caffeine consumption and anxiety can go hand in hand, it is no surprise that too much can affect the heart. Frequent caffeine intake can lead to heart palpitations, which is where a fluttering or pounding may be felt. In addition to this, high levels of caffeine can also make existing heart conditions worse, and even contribute towards an increased risk of heart attacks. If you have a pre-existing health condition, it is a good idea to limit the amount of caffeine within your diet as much as possible, to prevent the likelihood of severe problems occurring.

Miscarriage

Among the list of things that a pregnant woman should not consume, or only have in moderation, in the early stages of pregnancy, is caffeine. Even prior to conception, studies have shown that a couple is more likely to face a miscarriage from too much caffeine, than their counterparts who do not consume it regularly, or at all. This means that, while caffeine should be avoided once a baby has been conceived, it is also vital that you monitor your intake when trying for a baby, to try and decrease the pre-partum risk as much as possible. This is best done alongside other safety measures, such as stopping smoking, and cutting back on alcohol, to really give your baby the best chance of survival and good health.

By considering the risk factors associated with too much caffeine, against the potential benefits it may bring, it is clear to see that an excessive caffeine intake will do more harm than good. Instead, try to limit the amount you consume, and opt for good sleep schedules and nutritional meals to try and boost your energy levels.