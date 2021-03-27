More and more people are now venturing into the use of various cannabidiol (CBD) products to help them manage their medical condition or simply to foster their overall well-being. With various CBD products to choose from, getting the right one suitable to fulfill your needs may prove to be overwhelming. This is where it helps to know the different types of CBD products available in the market right now.

Types of CBD Based on Cannabinoid Content

The CBD products out in the market today can be classified into three main categories namely the full and broad-spectrum CBD, as well as CBD isolate. Each of these classifications has its own distinct characteristics setting them apart from the others. Every category also poses specific advantages and disadvantages.

● Full-Spectrum CBD

You are most likely to find full-spectrum CBD products in the market today. These are the ones that contain not only CBD, but all the other cannabinoids, terpenes, and fatty acids that you can find in the cannabis plant. This means that full-spectrum CBD also includes THC or the psychoactive compound present in the plant extract. However, you should not confuse this with Delta 8 THC because overall, CBD is non-psychoactive and is commonly used medicinally. The former is not only psychoactive, but it is more often used for recreation although it can also address various medical conditions.

● Broad-Spectrum CBD

Like full-spectrum CBD, you are also likely to find broad-spectrum CBD products in the market. Similarly, broad-spectrum CBD also contains all of the cannabinoids present in the cannabis plant, except for THC. For this reason, there is a great chance for you to reap the benefits that every cannabinoid compound can offer while having the peace of mind that you are free from any psychoactive effects brought about by THC.

● CBD Isolate

The third and final classification of CBD products based on the cannabinoid content is CBD isolate. Unlike a full or broad-spectrum CBD product, CBD isolate doesn’t contain various cannabinoids that you can find from the cannabis plant, moreover, it is composed solely of CBD, without the presence of any other terpenes or healthy fatty acids from the plant. Because CBD isolate is pure, the extraction process is more rigorous, which is why it is often more expensive than the other types of CBD products based on cannabinoid content.

Types of CBD Based on Consumption

CBD products can also be classified based on how they are consumed. If in the past, cannabis can only be smoked, in this modern-day and age, there are already various ways on how you can consume it. Nevertheless, the perfect manner of consumption is still based on your specific needs and preferences.

● Tinctures

Perhaps the most popular form of CBD products that are out in the market today is CBD tinctures. To consume these tinctures, you need a dropper to apply a couple of drops of the CBD product under your tongue. The dosage that you need to take depends on your condition but you can expect the effects of CBD instantly if you just let the drops stay underneath your tongue for a couple of minutes. This method of consumption is referred to as sublingual, which allows the cannabinoid to enter your bloodstream through the nerves under your tongue.

● Capsules

You can also take CBD in the form of capsules, which is a great way to add CBD to your daily routine. In this case, you can treat CBD capsules as your dietary supplement, so just keep in mind that its dosage may be a lot less than that of a tincture. For people who have a problem with gagging though, taking CBD capsules may not be the best way to consume CBD for their health.

● Concentrates

There is now a variety of CBD concentrates in the market today. Compared to tinctures and capsules, as well as the other types of CBD products based on consumption, concentrates tend to contain the strongest dosage of CBD. They are also quite convenient to take because like tinctures, you just need to place the concentrate under your tongue, ingesting it slowly. In case you are after a CBD product that has a high potency, then you should go for CBD concentrates.

● Topicals

CBD products now also come in topical solutions or those that you can apply externally such as lotions, creams, and balms. Most of the topical CBD solutions are intended to treat skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema. Topical CBD products can also be found in skincare products and makeup. But apart from skin conditions, topical CBD products are also effective in treating chronic pain brought about by arthritis and inflammation.

When it comes to topical CBD products though, make sure that you look for the keywords nano technology, encapsulation, or micellization of CBD in the product label. In doing so, you are guaranteed that the topical CBD product you are applying can carry CBD through your dermal layers rather than merely on the surface of your skin.

● Vapes

Finally, you can also find various CBD products that are intended to be vaped. Statistics show, however, that many people no longer prefer to vape CBD products because CBD vape oil seems to have less effect compared to the other types of CBD based on consumption. However, some argue that in vaping CBD oil, there are fewer drawbacks such as inconsistent absorption or a delayed effect. Just bear in mind that if you intend to vape CBD oil, you need the proper gear such as an e-cigarette, then some cartridges, or a vape pen. As soon as you add the vape oil, you simply need to heat it and inhale the vapor.

CBD products can be classified according to their cannabinoid content or according to how they can be consumed. When it comes to the former, there are three main categories including isolate, full-spectrum, and broad-spectrum. In terms of the latter, there are already many ways to consume CBD and you are no longer limited to smoking it. The key is in understanding your specific needs and preferences and familiarizing yourself with how CBD may be able to help meet your needs.