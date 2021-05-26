The Devastating Impact of Coronavirus on Traveling

There’s no denying that COVID-19 has changed the travel industry as we know it. According to United Nations statistics, 100% of worldwide destinations have introduced travel restrictions, with 27% still keeping their borders closed for international tourism. International tourism has dropped over 70% in 2020 compared to 2019, with a loss of over 1 billion tourist arrivals around the globe.

With summer on the way, travel is bound to return to something of normalcy. However, health and safety restrictions will still apply. Let’s talk about how you can make your travel experience easier and more comfortable in 2021 despite the impact of Coronavirus.

1. Carefully Go Over your Travel Destination’s Restrictions

The first thing you should do is go over your destination’s travel restrictions very carefully. You can check out up-to-date travel information online per country to ensure that you are legible for entry into specific countries. Some countries feature mandatory PCR testing or vaccine confirmation for entry.

Others have additional restrictions in the form of obligatory sign-in forms, border COVID-19 tests, etc. If a destination proves troublesome to enter, you can change your plans, but be sure to go over the latest info sooner than later. Additionally, you may consider translating passports to make it easier to cross borders, especially if you consider using land borders between countries.

2. Consider Doing a PCR Test Before you Travel

PCR tests or Polymerase Chain Reaction tests are standard tests introduced across the globe to detect COVID-19 in individuals. PCR tests also serve as health confirmation documents for traveling purposes and have to be done 48-72h before arrival in a country at most.

Doing a PCR test is mandatory for entry into a large percentage of countries across the world, even if you are vaccinated for COVID-19. Make sure to consider testing yourself regardless of that mandate to ensure that you are completely healthy and able to travel.

3. Bring an Extra Box of Safety Masks

Whether you travel by plane, by bus, or in your car, you must bring extra masks on the trip. Authorities and travel personnel will insist that you have a mask on at all times, especially if you enter confined spaces such as airplane cabins.

You can use standard surgical masks, N-95 masks, or custom-made ones as long as they provide the necessary level of protection against respiratory disease. While it may seem uncomfortable and counterintuitive to visit museums or lay on the beach with a mask on, it’s for your protection.

4. Keep a Bottle of Alcohol or Antibacterial Solution on You

Wherever you end up traveling, you will likely come into contact with a lot of people, both locals and tourists. Instead of wearing surgical gloves at all times (which can be uncomfortable), carry some disinfectant with you. A bottle of medical alcohol, antibacterial gel, or wet wipes can go a long way in ensuring your health during travel.

Likewise, be very mindful of using public restrooms, restaurant cutlery, drinking glasses, and other elements others come into contact with. You can refer to translation services reviews to write and translate universal communication phrases to use on your travel regarding safety measures. This can be hard to keep track of, but it is the only way to remain as healthy as you were when you took off.

A Temporary Setback for Traveling (Conclusion)

It’s important to note that the current state of COVID-19 travel restrictions is a temporary situation. As vaccination progresses, more and more countries will lift travel restrictions and make it easier for international tourists to visit. This may not happen in 2021. Yet, you should research whichever destination you intend to visit – it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Bio: Melony Hart has slowly built up a career as a content writing specialist, copywriting expert, and editor for digital publications. Her writing portfolio consists of articles, case studies, and how-to guides, as she strives to provide her readers with up-to-date tips and information. Melony enjoys traveling and journaling about her trips abroad in her spare time as well as learning new languages while doing so.