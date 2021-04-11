Top 3 Group Getaways in South Florida

Whether you’re planning a group getaway for later this year or next summer’s extended family vacation, we’ve all earned a little time away from the hustle and bustle. If you’re planning to share your time away from it all with a big group or organization, renting a charter bus in Miami is one of the easiest ways to reduce stress while on the road. No one will have to carpool or navigate, and everyone can arrive all at once at every destination.

Pack your bags, sit back and relax in a modern motorcoach, and let a professional driver handle the logistics to and from these southern Florida getaways:

Road Trip from Miami to Key West

42 bridges. 110 miles. Countless beaches and ocean views. What more could you want out of a road trip?

The stretch of road from Miami to Key West is a gorgeous one. You can easily drive from one end to the other in about 4 hours, but if you want to explore each key, it can take about a week to make the most of every beach. From snorkeling in Key Largo to visiting rescued sea turtles in Marathon, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And when you rent a charter bus for your trip, everyone will have plenty of storage space under the bus for all the gear they need—luggage, coolers, floppy sun hats, you name it.

Explore the Everglades

As the country’s largest subtropical wilderness, these 1.5 million acres of coastal mangroves, lowland pine forests, and sawgrass marshes are a great destination for any group of nature lovers. Not only are the Everglades beautiful, but they offer educational opportunities as well! Take your biology class, scout troop, or summer campers out to learn about the endangered species that call these wetlands home, like West Indian manatees, leatherback turtles, and Florida panthers.

Your charter bus driver can park your coach rental at any one of the three visitor centers located throughout the national park and will be happy to wait for your group to return from your airboat tours, bird-watching hikes, or kayaking excursions through the swamp.

Get Cultured at a Miami Art Museum

Of course, you don’t have to leave city limits to get away from it all—sometimes an outing to a local art museum is all it takes! Besides, with an art scene like Miami’s, even local residents can discover new pieces and artists across the dozens of museums the city showcases.

Enjoy quiet exhibition spaces of the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, wander through The Bass’s sculpture garden, and learn more about the city’s history and culture at the Vizcaya Museum. No matter where you go, your senior community or youth group can benefit from an efficient shuttle bus rental. Rest easy knowing every passenger will stay entertained and relaxed with onboard amenities like WiFi, TVs, and reclining seats—all without stressing over where to park in busy downtown.

