The City Of Miramar Heats Up Black History Month

Celebrate Black History Month In The City of Miramar With National Recording Artist JT Money, A Soul Food Culinary Challenge With Guest Judge Chef Irie And More

MIRAMAR – A celebration of Black History Month in the City of Miramar will be jam-packed of activities for all!

Presented by South Broward Community Health Services, the event will take place Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 2pm-6pm at Perry Park | Wellman Field , SW 34th Street and SW 68th Avenue.

This year’s event, hosted by Chello, will lead attendees through a day of fun experiences highlighted by performances from national recording artist JT Money and South Florida hometown favorites– Old Skool Gang and Yung Gordon.

Attendees will be able to immerse themselves in activities that include a Culinary Challenge with Chef Irie as a special guest judge, afro-centric inspired Fashion Show, a Poetry Session hosted by Rebecca “Butterfly” Vaughns, Black History Art Gallery, Artisan Workshops, demonstrations on natural hair care, jewelry making, cooking, line dancing and much more.

Most importantly, the city’s festivities would not be complete without a Kid Zone and the presence of novelty and food vendors.

“We look forward to celebrating Black History Month in our city and look forward to the many cultural activities planned for the community. I encourage all residents to attend this FREE event so we can celebrate together as a city”, states Miramar Mayor Wayne M. Messam.

Residents and guests are encouraged to come out and experience why It’s Right Here in Miramar™!