Tony Matterhorn to host Sound Clash in Miramar

[MIRAMAR] – The sound system culture will take centerstage as the City of Miramar and WZPP/WZOP Radio will present “Di Clash – Rumble in Miramar” on February 25 at Shirley Branca Park. Celebrity guest is noted dancehall selector Tony Matterhorn, who will be on hand to “juggle” a few tunes. This free event is one of several being hosted by Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis, to celebrate February as Reggae Month and Black History Month.

Sound Clash Finalists

Six finalists will compete in a “winner takes all” sound clash. This includes a cash prize of two thousand dollars ($2,000) going to the victor. In the battle for the cash and winner’s trophy are:

There is much to be appreciated in sound clash culture. This tradition traces its roots back to 1950s Jamaica when systems like Tom the Great Sebastian and Duke Reid’s the Trojan clashed in Kingston. For decades, sound systems would travel far and wide, to champion their crew and ‘kill’ their opponents, notably with dubplates courtesy of some of the most gifted voices in Reggae and Dancehall.

Sound Clash Judges

Judging the contest will be noted selector Walshy Fire from Major Laser, DJ Reem, and Mikey Mike of WZPP. Plus, Country Reggae singer Wesrock. The crowd will also be playing a role in the judging as they will be able to cheer their favorites.

This contest has certainly excited the community and will attract supporters of all the participating DJs and Sound Systems to cheer on their favorite and help them to advance in the rounds and ultimately to the finals. Who will be crowned winner of “Di Clash – Rumble in Miramar” and walk away with $2,000 on February 25th at Shirley Branca Park? The answer awaits us.

Refreshments will be on sale. Bring your dancing shoes and come prepared to cheer on your favorite DJ and sound system. Attendees can enjoy the dancehall vibes from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Support for “Di clash – Rumble in Miramar” is provided through the Miramar Parks and Recreation Department. This is a part of the “Good Vibes” series. Including support from Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis, The City of Miramar, WZPP/WZOP Radio and Riddims Marketing.