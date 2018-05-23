The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation Announces 2018 Honorees

Supporting Hurricane Recovery & Educational Mentorship Programs at the Opulent Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, GA June 23, 2018

ATLANTA – The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation will celebrate a distinguished list of honorees at the first annual Captains of Industry Celebration at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta on Saturday, June 23, at 6 p.m.

The highly anticipated fundraising gala will wed the vitality, culture and elegance of the Caribbean with the excellence displayed across the diaspora.

All proceeds will benefit post hurricane recovery efforts in the Caribbean and support educational mentorship programs for deserving young people.

The Captains of Industry Celebration will honor the achievements of influencers who have made their mark in business and a difference in the lives of people throughout the Caribbean.

The The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation inaugural class of honorees

Alrene Richards-Barr, Dir. of Int’l Business, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Egbert L. J. Perry, Chairman & CEO, The Integral Group LLC

Yvette Thomas-Henry, General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta

Andrew R. Davis, Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Coca-Cola

Erika Y. Mitchell, Atlanta Board of Education District 5

Simone Edwards, Author & The First Caribbean WNBA Player

In addition to an outstanding list of honorees, the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation will highlight the efforts of “Champions of the Community.” “They are a heroic group of organizations that have served as first responders to those severely impacted by the devastating storms,” says Michael Thomas, Founder & Chairman of the Caribbean Cultural Arts Foundation. “This event is not just about the effort to rebuild, but the collective energy needed to push hope forward and to let these communities know they are not forgotten.”

Join the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation for an opulent experience curating the fusion of Caribbean and American cuisine, cultural expressions and music with performances by Reggae phenom Pressure (U.S. Virgin Islands) and Soca & Reggae Performer, Styleon Garvey (Jamaica). Guests will be greeted by a carnival-styled welcome and VIP reception with island infused libations.

“This will be an unforgettable experience. We are thrilled to honor six incredible individuals in what will be an evening of substance, culture and pure excitement,” says Renee Knorr, Director of Production. The black-tie affair hosted by Radio Personality, Chubb Rock is set to include a silent auction by Regency Fine Art. Guests will be invited to bid on lavishly indulgent items such as; Caribbean-inspired art, a Four Seasons Hotel Elite Package, an all-inclusive Caribbean dream destination, and an evening with a celebrity chef.

To purchase electronic tickets, visit www.culturaltickets.com. Corporate tables and a limited number of sponsorship opportunities are still available through June 15th.

The foundation in partnership with Microsoft will host a welcome reception for honorees and guests on May 24, 2018 from 6:30p.m.-8:30p.m. The festivities will take place inside the Microsoft Store at Lenox Mall.