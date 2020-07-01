The Best Universities and Colleges of Florida

Florida (FL) is known as the sunshine state and home to many top Florida colleges and universities. The beautiful weather, gulf coast, and beaches make this state a hub for finance, entertainment, art, and more. Students who graduated from high school can get a great higher education, in addition to a beautiful environment.

As a state that is booming with jobs, they project more than a 10% increase in work opportunities from 2018 to 2026. This projection alone can make one feel confident about the level of education after high school in this state. Florida is home to colleges that also specialize in aviation, engineering, medical degrees, and more.

There are top Florida institutions, including state and liberal arts colleges, that are today the ultimate destination for students after high school. Here we provide you with some of the best College of Florida according to the most reliable data of school search results.

University of Florida

As one of the top schools, the University of Florida has a total undergraduate student population of 36,000. Covering an area of 2,000 acres, this is one of the public universities that rank at 34 in college rankings of Best Colleges is National Universities, 2020. This school has over 30 certificate programs, 100 undergraduate majors, and 200 graduate degrees. The school flaunts for its NCAA Division I sports team and has the mascot of Albert and Alberta the Alligators.

The University of Miami

The University of Miami is one of the top institutions which is private with a total undergraduate student enrollment of 12,000. The school spreads over an area of 239 acres and is ranked at 57 in the Best Colleges is National Universities. It is known for over 150 research centers and the highest research opportunities for students which begins at the undergraduate level and continues to graduate school. This school is known for its NCAA Division I sports teams that compete with other competitors.

Florida State University

This is one of the public colleges that covers a total area of 485 acres. This school ranks at 57 in the college rankings of the 2020 edition of Best Colleges is National Universities. Florida State University has Army and Air Force ROTC programs that prepare students for a complete military education. Some of the popular majors among the 300 degree programs in this school include Psychology, Finance, and Marketing. They have 16 schools with 110 centers for different facilities.

Florida International University

As one of the top schools in Florida, which is a public institution, Florida International University is spread over an area of 344 acres with over 48,000 undergraduate students. In the 2020 edition of Best Colleges is National Universities, it is ranked 218th. Located in Miami, it offers 250 bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs in subjects like international relations, political science, civil engineering, and more. They boast its diversity with over 60% of students as Hispanic.

Embry-riddle Aeronautical University

This private institution has a total undergraduate enrollment and small class sizes of 6,000. Spread over 289 acres, this school comes on the 11th position in the 2020 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities South. Students can pursue top aviation degrees with a real aircraft. They offer 47 bachelors’, master’s, and doctoral programs. It is however an NCAA Division II without any football opportunities.

Nova Southeastern University

Nova Southeastern University has a total of 314 acres of land and approximately 5,000 students. Following a trimester calendar, it ranks 246th in the college rankings in the 2020 edition of Best Colleges is National Universities. They offer 60 completely online degrees in child protection, sports science, information assurance, cybersecurity, and more. They have 140 degree programs available to undergraduates with great access to oncology, dentistry, autism, business, and more.

Florida Institute of Technology

This private institution covers an area of 130 acres and uses the semester-based education. With over 3,700 undergraduates, the Florida Institute of Technology is 202nd in the 2020 edition of Best Colleges is National Universities. Half of the student body is enrolled in the College of Engineering, but it gives high priority to research laboratories for Marine research as well. They have many water sports such as surfing, boating, and kayaking which gives students a well-rounded education.

Florida Atlantic University

Florida Atlantic University is the first public school in southeast Florida. With over 30,000 undergraduate enrollments, it covers an area of 850 acres and is in the college rankings of 281st in the 2020 edition of Best Colleges is National Universities. About 6000 students take part in undergraduate research each year and have 170 degrees to choose from. They also offer financial aid opportunities.

Florida Southern College

Spread over an area of 113 acres, Florida Southern College has small class sizes of 2700 students and is in the 10th position in 2020 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities South. The college guarantees study abroad experience along with internship opportunities in companies like NASA, FOX, ESPN, etc. Some of the most popular subjects that students take are biotechnology, healthcare administration, sports business, and more.

Florida is a state of beauty and enjoyment that takes its education seriously. As students who just graduated from high schools, you can choose from over 400 colleges alone in the state of Florida. Despite the above mentioned top Florida colleges you can always research other top colleges such as the University of Central Florida, University of West Florida, South Florida, Palm Beach Atlantic, Southern Florida University, and more to find what suits you best.

This article was written by Prof. Amelia, a tutor from PapersOwl. As a Professor, she has experience in evaluating colleges to help choose the best option for you by using many higher educational resources based on your school search results for top places to study.